PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release

March 21, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION'S PROBE OF GHOST STUDENTS The National Bureau of Investigation's probe of ghost beneficiaries from the senior high school voucher program (SHS-VP) should unmask people trying to defraud the government. Once they are exposed, those involved in irregularities should serve time behind bars for their gross deception of the Filipino people. May pondo nga tayong nilalaan para sa mga nangangailangan nating mga kababayan at mga nagsisiksikang public schools, ngunit maaaring napupunta lang ito sa mga hindi naman totoong mag-aaral. The Department of Education's steps to resolve discrepancies in records are welcome developments. Moving forward, I reiterate my call for the issuance of new guidelines on the SHS-VP, which should prioritize the poorest learners and help decongest our public schools.

