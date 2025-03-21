Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,047 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the National Bureau of Investigation's probe of ghost students

PHILIPPINES, March 21 - Press Release
March 21, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION'S PROBE OF GHOST STUDENTS

The National Bureau of Investigation's probe of ghost beneficiaries from the senior high school voucher program (SHS-VP) should unmask people trying to defraud the government. Once they are exposed, those involved in irregularities should serve time behind bars for their gross deception of the Filipino people. May pondo nga tayong nilalaan para sa mga nangangailangan nating mga kababayan at mga nagsisiksikang public schools, ngunit maaaring napupunta lang ito sa mga hindi naman totoong mag-aaral.

The Department of Education's steps to resolve discrepancies in records are welcome developments. Moving forward, I reiterate my call for the issuance of new guidelines on the SHS-VP, which should prioritize the poorest learners and help decongest our public schools.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the National Bureau of Investigation's probe of ghost students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more