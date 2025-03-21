Our Family Culture Launches Mobile App to Foster Emotional Healthy Children and Strong Family Bonds

Groundbreaking new app for parents trying to raise emotionally healthy children

In an age where technology often disconnects rather than unites, a groundbreaking new mobile app is set to change the narrative for families worldwide.

This might be the most influential tool ever created for helping parents raise emotionally healthy kids, and for creating a family culture that'll endure for generations” — Lisa Kelley, ED.S - Independently licensed school psychologist

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parenting With Purpose, LLC, a leading advocate for promoting strong family values and emotional well-being, proudly announces the launch of its new mobile app, Our Family Culture , designed to empower parents in cultivating emotionally healthy children and nurturing a robust family culture.“This might be the most influential tool ever created for helping parents raise emotionally healthy kids, and for creating a family culture that'll endure for generations" according to Lisa Kelley, ED.S, an independently licensed school psychologist.With a primary focus on families with children aged two to fifteen years old, the Our Family Culture mobile app offers a comprehensive toolkit that integrates thought-provoking content, structure, and community support to create a rock-solid family culture. This innovative platform aims to support families in building resilience, communication skills, and meaningful connections within the home environment."Our Family Culture is committed to equipping parents with the tools they need to foster emotional well-being and a cohesive family identity," said Nancy Shapiro-Rapport, Co-Founder of Our Family Culture, who's background includes 34-year career as a school counselor. "We understand the challenges parents face in today's fast-paced world, and our app is designed to provide accessible guidance and support."Key features of the Our Family Culture mobile app include:• Family Activities: Tailored suggestions for activities that strengthen family bonds and reinforce core values.• Guided Conversations: Structured prompts to facilitate meaningful discussions on emotions, values, and life skills.• Educational Resources: Articles, videos, and expert advice on parenting strategies and child development.The app's user-friendly interface ensures that parents can easily integrate these resources into their daily routines, promoting consistent and positive interactions with their children."Our goal is to empower parents to create a nurturing environment where children thrive emotionally and socially," added Co-Founder, Steven Shapiro, a former public-school educator of 34 years. "We believe that investing in family culture is crucial for the well-being of both children and parents."Our Family Culture is based on the groundbreaking behavior system developed over two decades ago by David J Friedman, Author of Culture by Design . Today, The Fundamentals System is being practiced by tens of thousands of people in high-performing companies around the globe.Our Family Culture is now available for download on App Store and Google Play, with monthly and annual subscription options, detailed at https://ourfamilyculture.org/ About Our Family Culture: Today's parents face new challenges in guiding their children, as outside influences from the internet and social media are stronger than ever. With youth anxiety and depression on the rise, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But there’s good news—parents still have the power to raise confident, emotionally healthy kids and create strong, connected families. It just takes a little more intention. Our Family Culture makes it easier than ever with a simple, affordable, and effective system designed to help families thrive. Delivered seamlessly to your smartphone, it fits effortlessly into your busy life—giving you the tools to raise kind, capable, and confident kids who will make you proud.

