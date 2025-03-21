YXT.com Group Holding Limited to Announce Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

SUZHOU, China, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China, today announced that it plans to report its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, after the U.S. market closes on March 27, 2025.

The Company’s management team will hold a conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 27, 2025 (or 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Friday, March 28, 2025) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: YXT.com Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf41fb38a886d4d68bf9b224eba3d2520

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.yxt.com/.

About YXT.com

As a technology company, YXT.com provides corporations with digital corporate learning solutions, including SaaS platforms, learning content, and other services. YXT.com is a leader and disruptor of the digital corporate learning industry in China. Established in 2011, YXT.com has supported Fortune 500 companies and other leading companies with their transformation and digitalization of learning and development, and has received recognition, respect and recurring business.

Contact

Robin Yang

ICR, LLC

YXT.IR@icrinc.com

+1 (646) 405-4883

