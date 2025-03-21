Mira Reaches Major Milestone: 2.5M Users and 2B Daily Tokens Processed

Singapore, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mira, the pioneer in decentralized AI verification technology, announces unprecedented growth with 2.5 million users and two billion tokens processed daily across its ecosystem applications.

The milestone demonstrates growing market demand for AI that can operate autonomously without human oversight. Processing two billion tokens daily is equivalent to approximately half of Wikipedia's content, generating 7.9 million images, or processing over 2,100 hours of video content per day.

"This growth confirms we're addressing the critical barrier to AI's transformative potential," said Karan Sirdesai, Co-founder and CEO of Mira. "Today's AI remains constrained by the need for human verification—we're removing that bottleneck to enable truly autonomous intelligence capable of operating independently in high-stakes scenarios."

Enabling the Shift from 'Baby AI' to Autonomous Intelligence

Current AI systems excel at generating content and solving problems, but their probabilistic nature makes them fundamentally unreliable. This creates a paradox: the more powerful AI becomes, the more human hours are required to verify its output, severely limiting AI's potential.

Mira is addressing this challenge through decentralized verification that enables AI systems to operate autonomously in consequential domains. By transforming the verification process from a human bottleneck to a scalable, trustless system, Mira is paving the way for AI's next evolutionary leap.

Applications Demonstrating the Vision

This vision is coming to life through several applications built on Mira's verification infrastructure:

Klok — A multi-LLM chat application providing access to leading AI models including DeepSeek-R1, GPT-4o mini, and Llama 3.3 70B Instruct within a unified interface. Klok treats each AI model as a trustless independent node, with verification features set to roll out in coming weeks.

WikiSentry — An AI agent that autonomously fact-checks Wikipedia articles against verified sources, identifying hallucinations, biases, and misinformation—a task previously requiring extensive human oversight.

Astro — A guidance platform helping users navigate life's important decisions through personalized, AI-powered insights that leverage verified information for reliable advice.

Amor — A supportive AI companion offering conversation and emotional connection for those seeking meaningful interaction, with verification ensuring consistent and trustworthy responses.

Public Testnet Enables Developer Innovation

Mira has today launched its Public Testnet, enabling developers, enterprises, and users to explore its blockchain-based verification network at explorer.mira.network, where all AI inferences are recorded as transparent, verifiable events. Read more here.

Strategic Partnerships Expanding the Ecosystem

Mira has integrated with leading agent frameworks including Eliza, SendAI, Arc, ZerePy, and FereAI, while establishing partnerships with blockchain networks like Monad and Plume Network. Infrastructure collaborations with io.net, Aethir, Hyperbolic, Exabits, and Spheron, along with industry partnerships with KernelDAO and Delphi Digital, further strengthen Mira's ecosystem.

Backed by $9 million in funding from Framework, Accel, Mechanism, and Bitkraft, with angel investors including Balaji Srinivasan and Sandeep Nailwal, Mira is positioned to transform how AI systems operate at scale.

About Mira

Mira is building the foundational verification layer that enables trustless AI systems through advanced consensus mechanisms. The network combines sophisticated claim transformation and distributed verification protocols to achieve reliable AI execution at scale. By solving the fundamental challenge of error rates in AI, Mira is establishing new standards for reliability—paving the way for autonomous intelligence that can operate without human oversight, unlocking AI's transformative potential across society.

Follow Mira on X and join their Discord for real-time updates.

For more information, visit mira.network.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Karan Sirdesai contact (at) mira.network

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.