Super League Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Date, March 28, 2025

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in redefining the gaming industry as a media channel, announced today that the Company will post its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Friday, March 28, 2025. A webinar will be held the same day at 8:30 am Eastern Time to provide a corporate update, discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.





Super League Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Webinar Date: Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar: Register Here



A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.superleague.com/.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining the gaming industry as a media channel for global brands. As a leading end-to-end immersive content partner, Super League enables marketers, advertisers, and IP owners to reach massive audiences through creativity, innovation, and gameplay within the world’s largest immersive platforms. Boasting an award-winning development studio, a vast community of native creators, and a proprietary suite of tools that maximize user engagement, Super League is a one-of-a-kind holistic solutions provider. Whether a partner is focused on building a world-class creative experience, achieving lift in brand awareness, inspiring deeper customer loyalty, or finding new sources of revenue, Super League is at the forefront - always pioneering within immersive worlds. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.