Duolingo Announces the Grand Opening of Duo’s Treehouse

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL), the world’s leading mobile learning platform, today announced the grand opening of Duo’s Treehouse, an innovative community initiative that offers early-learning support for local families. Located near Duolingo’s company headquarters in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, Duo’s Treehouse provides an immersive, bilingual environment where play meets education, for children aged 5 and under.

As the newest initiative under Duolingo’s social impact program, Early Learners First, Duo’s Treehouse provides enriching bilingual (English/Spanish) learning experiences for young children and their caregivers that support cognitive and linguistic development. Developed in collaboration with La Escuelita Arcoiris and Duolingo, the space blends decades of experience in bilingual early childhood education with cutting-edge design to create a dynamic and inclusive environment.

Caregivers and families will also receive valuable resources and support such as workshops, educational materials and family engagement activities, enabling them to better support their child’s development.

“The first five years of a child’s life are so important for building a strong foundation for lifelong success, and we recognize that access to quality, early learning experiences is a challenge for many families in our community,” said Kendra Ross, Duolingo’s Head of Social Impact. “We believe everyone deserves access to high-quality education and we’re committed to being good neighbors, removing barriers and creating opportunities for all families.”

Duo’s Treehouse is located at The Kingsley Association (6435 Frankstown Ave). Weekly early learning experiences are held on Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and are available at zero cost to all families and caregivers of children 0-5.

For more information, visit the Duo’s Treehouse Facebook page .

About Early Learners First

The Early Learners First program is Duolingo's ambitious social impact initiative, investing $1 million annually to enhance access to high-quality, affordable childcare and early education in Pittsburgh. In addition to Duo’s Treehouse, the initiative supports local, high-quality childcare providers through grants and business coaching to stabilize operations and scholarships for enrolled families to expand access to high-quality childcare seats and, ultimately, make a long-lasting impact on the community.

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners with a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

