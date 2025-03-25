Law Officer and Crime Fiction Author Jon Gaskins Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

GEORGETOWN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Gaskins is a man who has been in the spotlight for not one but two careers. The first is in law enforcement, where he was honored for his dedication, investigative work, crime prevention strategies, and specialized training of other law enforcement personnel (in areas such as firearms recertification and ethics.) His second career is as an author, where he has carved a track record for his debut novel With Full Intent. The book is a work of historical fiction that stems from an authentic 1933 crime that was never fully solved.

Officer Gaskins’ Southern family is at the root of both careers. He came from a law enforcement family: his father was a Virginia State Police Officer , his grandmother was a dispatcher, and his grandfather briefly worked for the FBI. When it comes to the book he authored, the story of a crime that occurred in lower Virginia down the road from where he grew up. It was passed down for generations and his mother was infatuated with the case. Jon put a lot of research into the case, and uncovered new info, but there were still gaps, and so it is not a true crime book but a fictionalized account of two wealthy farmers who were murdered, likely by their family member. The main suspect outlined in the book is the person Jon feels really committed the murders, a deduction her came up with using his keen knowledge and investigative instincts. When a key witness was murdered, it placed further mystery on the case and since the witness was the paramour of the main suspect, it all made for an exciting and cinematic plot. He hopes to stir up interest from movie producers and scriptwriters by appearing on these podcasts.

Jon Gasking has been a law enforcement officer at both local and federal levels for nearly 25 years. He has received numerous instructor certifications, including Firearms. Law Enforcement Driving, Active Shooter, and Ethics and has also worked as an instructor for the Federal Government. Some of these were integral in the training efforts of the Adams County Colorado Sherrif’s Academy. He holds a BS in Criminal Justice and MS degrees in Management and Information Systems Security.

In addition to his novel, Jon writes articles for the industry site, Police 1, where he once posted an article on how ethics helps to enhance the decision making capability of officers, sustain public trust, and bridge gaps between communities and their police forces. He noted: “The actions of a single officer are a reflection of us all in this increasingly difficult profession.”

Officer Gaskins began his career in 2000 with patrol work and progressed in different departments, forces, and capacities that included the Pentagon Police and the training of military agents. He is always building on his specialized knowledge and currently studying psycho linguistics (related to statements involved in profiling.) While there are many challenges, physically and emotionally, that come with police and investigative work, he says that working in an environment that has many restrictions of a political nature is a major one. The fact that case law is also counter to the interests of law enforcement is another.

In his two podcasts Jon Gaskins discusses highlights of his investigative work and his crime fiction novel. He says that he used his police instincts to solve the 1933 murder, and to create the ending. He will also discuss some of the huge real crime cases he helped to solve during his career, which include a homicide that had occurred years earlier and a significant coiunterfeit ring in Georgetown.

He also touches on his writing for Police 1, which includes the statement below. We think it illustrates his mastery of language and storytelling.

“It leaves us wondering how police leaders combat the glitch of human behavior that leaves us vulnerable to the pitfalls of our own emotions when faced with confrontation. It is a fallacy of societal conception that officers are not subject to the same emotional trials and tribulations as anyone else.”

