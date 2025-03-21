Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,064 in the last 365 days.

BrilliA Announces Six-month Earnings of $0.06 per Share and a 17% Revenue Increase for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrilliA Inc (NYSE American: BRIA) (“BRIA” or “the Company”), a leading one-stop service cross-border solution provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, today announced that, for the six-month ended September 30, 2024, the Company had revenue of $27,423,693, a 17% improvement compared with revenue of $23,483,537 for the same period in 2023.

The Company reported revenue of $27.4 million, representing a 17% increase compared to $23.5 million in the same period of 2023. Net income for the six months ended September 30, 2024, was $1.13 million, or $0.06 per share, reflecting a negligible change from $1.13 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior-year period.

Revenue increased by 17%, driven primarily by a 38% rise in export sales to North America, contributing approximately $6.5 million. This was partially offset by a 56% decline in export sales to Europe, amounting to approximately $3.1 million.

The Company’s gross profit margin improved to 15.4% from 14.8% in the prior year period.

Operating expenses increased by approximately 27%, or $0.6 million, primarily due to a 56% rise in employee benefit expenses ($0.56 million) and a 24% increase in other expenses ($0.20 million), which included travel, entertainment, license fees, and taxes.

As a result of the above-mentioned factors, the Company’s net income for the six months ended September 30, 2024, showed a slight increase to $1,132,224, compared with $1,131,819 in the prior-year period. Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2024, were about $5.9 million compared with approximately $6.4 million as at March 31, 2024. Net cash used in operating activities for the six months ended September 30, 2024, was about $0.20 million, compared with about $0.68 million in the same period a year earlier. Total non-current liabilities at September 30, 2024, were about $1.71 million, compared with zero in the corresponding period in 2023.

“We are quite excited by our financial performance in the first six months ended September 30 2024, especially our 38% growth in sales to North America,” said BrilliA chief executive Kendrew Hartanto. “We were also successful in achieving an improvement in our gross profit margin, which, along with our 17% improvement in revenue, contributed to another profitable period for our Company.

“Going forward, we expect North American sales to remain strong, and for our European intimate apparel sales to be boosted by our recently signed cooperation framework with the French luxury lingerie brand, Maison Lejaby.

“We also expect our own DIANA lingerie brand to begin making significant contributions to overall revenue in Indonesia, Singapore, and other ASEAN countries later this year.”

About BrilliA Inc

BrilliA is a one-stop service cross-border solution provider for ladies' intimate apparel brands, managing sales and customer relationships with major clients like Fruit of the Loom, Hanes Brands Inc and H&M, with the expertise in handling sourcing, design, prototyping, supply chain to logistic management as well as quality control of products manufactured by independent third party manufacturing facilities for their customers worldwide.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the proposed Offering and statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of the Company’s shares in the Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “should”, “seek”, “estimate”, “will”, “aim” and “anticipate”, or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For further information, please contact:

BrilliA Inc Contact:
220 Orchard Road, Unit 05-01, Midpoint Orchard
Singapore 238852
(+65) 6235 3388
Email: info@brilliaincorporated.com 

Investor Relations Inquiries:
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor
New York, New York 10036
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: info@skylineccg.com


BRILLIA INC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES            
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2024            
             
             
      Pro forma     Successor
      Six months ended   Six months ended
     Note September 30,   September 30,
      2023     2024
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)*
        USD   USD
Revenue   16   23,483,537     27,423,693  
Cost of materials       (12,718,569 )   (15,090,191 )
Contract manufacturers charges       (7,281,609 )   (8,114,670 )
Gross profit       3,483,359     4,218,832  
Other income   17   48,291     54,972  
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment       (17,985 )   (22,791 )
Depreciation of right-of-use assets       (86,305 )   (229,348 )
Employee benefit expense   18   (999,461 )   (1,558,517 )
Other expenses   19   (831,715 )   (1,030,375 )
Finance costs   20   (7,048 )   (67,760 )
Net gain/(loss) on impairment of financial assets       (235,775 )   74,004  
Profit before income taxes       1,353,361     1,439,017  
Income tax expenses   21   (221,542 )   (306,793 )
Profit for the financial period       1,131,819     1,132,224  
             
Other comprehensive income            
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss            
(Loss)/Gain on foreign currency translation       (33,214 )   41,056  
Other comprehensive income, net of tax       (33,214 )   41,056  
Total comprehensive income for the period       1,098,605     1,173,280  
             
Profit attributable to:            
Owners of the parent       1,130,833     1,130,677  
Non-controlling interest       986     1,547  
        1,131,819     1,132,224  
             
Total comprehensive income attributable to:            
Owners of the parent       1,097,652     1,171,692  
Non-controlling interest       953     1,588  
        1,098,605     1,173,280  
             
Weighted average number of ordinary shares            
basic and diluted       28,530,220     28,530,220  
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders            
basic and diluted       0.04     0.04  
             
* For period prior to the acquisition, the Company is referred to as the Predecessor. For period after the acquisition, it is referred to as Successor. Please refer to “Note 1 Group Reorganization” for detailed explanation.
             
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.


 

BRILLIA INC AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES        
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF MARCH 31, 2024 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2024        
         
    Predecessor    
    As of   Successor
    March 31,   As of
    2024   September 30,
    (Pro forma   2024
  Note Unaudited)   (Unaudited)*
ASSETS   USD   USD
Non-current assets        
Property, plant and equipment, net 4 98,016   144,635
Right-of-use assets 5 16,651   2,167,443
Deferred offering costs 6 836,752   1,250,176
Total non-current assets   951,419   3,562,254
         
Current assets        
Inventories 7 7,093,579   9,968,764
Trade and other receivables 8 12,204,289   11,112,834
Amounts due from related parties 9 460,163   559,622
Income tax recoverable   59,314   62,115
Cash and cash equivalents 10 6,383,103   5,898,466
Total current assets   26,200,448   27,601,801
         
Total assets   27,151,867   31,164,055
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
         
Non-current liabilities        
Lease liabilities 11   1,708,501
      1,708,501
Current liabilities        
Trade and other payables 12 16,649,567   17,052,169
Amount due to a director 13   2,739
Amount due to a shareholder 14 56,895   51,678
Lease liabilities 11   423,490
Income tax payable   2,304,921   2,611,714
Total current liabilities   19,011,383   20,141,790
Total liabilities   19,011,383   21,850,291
         
Capital and reserves        
Share capital 15 500   6,660,500
Translation reserve     41,015
Merger reserve   717,901   (5,942,099)
Retained earning   7,414,815   8,545,492
    8,133,216   9,304,908
         
Non-controlling interests   7,268   8,856
Total shareholders’ equity   8,140,484   9,313,764
         
Total liabilities and equity   27,151,867   31,164,055
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BrilliA Announces Six-month Earnings of $0.06 per Share and a 17% Revenue Increase for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more