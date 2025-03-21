Euro area monthly balance of payments: January 2025

21 March 2025

Current account recorded €35 billion surplus in January 2025, down from €38 billion in previous month

Current account surplus amounted to €408 billion (2.7% of euro area GDP) in the 12 months to January 2025, up from €280 billion (1.9%) one year earlier

In financial account, euro area residents’ net acquisitions of non-euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €677 billion and non-residents’ net acquisitions of euro area portfolio investment securities totalled €784 billion in the 12 months to January 2025

Chart 1 Euro area current account balance (EUR billions unless otherwise indicated; working day and seasonally adjusted data) Source: ECB.

The current account of the euro area recorded a surplus of €35 billion in January 2025, a decrease of €3 billion from the previous month (Chart 1 and Table 1). Surpluses were recorded for goods (€35 billion), services (€12 billion) and primary income (€ 2 billion). These were partly offset by a deficit for secondary income (€14 billion).

Table 1 Current account of the euro area Source: ECB. Note: Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In the 12 months to January 2025, the current account surplus widened to €408 billion (2.7% of euro area GDP), up from €280 billion (1.9% of euro area GDP) one year earlier. This increase was mainly driven by larger surpluses for goods (up from €296 billion to €380 billion) and for services (up from €122 billion to €163 billion). The primary income surplus (€33 billion) and the secondary income deficit (€168 billion) remained broadly unchanged.

Chart 2 Selected items of the euro area financial account (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: For assets, a positive (negative) number indicates net purchases (sales) of non-euro area instruments by euro area investors. For liabilities, a positive (negative) number indicates net sales (purchases) of euro area instruments by non-euro area investors.

In direct investment, euro area residents made net investments of €90 billion in non-euro area assets in the 12 months to January 2025, following net disinvestments of €333 billion one year earlier (Chart 2 and Table 2). Non-residents disinvested €107 billion in net terms from euro area assets in the 12 months to January 2025, following net disinvestments of €397 billion one year earlier.

In portfolio investment, euro area residents’ net purchases of non-euro area equity increased to €134 billion and debt securities to €544 billion in the 12 months to January 2025, up from €74 billion and €406 billion, respectively, one year earlier. Non-residents’ net purchases of euro area equity increased to €334 billion and debt securities to €450 billion in the 12 months to January 2025, up from €201 billion and €419 billion, respectively, one year earlier.

Table 2 Financial account of the euro area Source: ECB. Notes: Decreases in assets and liabilities are shown with a minus sign. Net financial derivatives are reported under assets. “MFIs” stands for monetary financial institutions. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

In other investment, euro area residents recorded net acquisitions of non-euro area assets amounting to €465 billion in the 12 months to January 2025 (up from €131 billion one year earlier), while they recorded net incurrences of liabilities of €128 billion (following net disposals of €272 billion one year earlier).

Chart 3 Monetary presentation of the balance of payments (EUR billions; 12-month cumulated data) Source: ECB. Notes: “MFI net external assets (enhanced)” incorporates an adjustment to the MFI net external assets (as reported in the consolidated MFI balance sheet items statistics) based on information on MFI long-term liabilities held by non-residents, available in b.o.p. statistics. B.o.p. transactions refer only to transactions of non-MFI residents of the euro area. Financial transactions are shown as liabilities net of assets. “Other” includes financial derivatives and statistical discrepancies.

The monetary presentation of the balance of payments (Chart 3) shows that the net external assets (enhanced) of euro area MFIs increased by €425 billion in the 12 months to January 2025. This increase was driven by the current and capital accounts surplus and, to a lesser extent, by euro area non-MFIs’ net inflows in portfolio investment equity and debt. These developments were partly offset by euro area non-MFIs’ net outflows in direct investment and other investment.

In January 2025 the Eurosystem’s stock of reserve assets increased to €1,457.5 billion up from €1,394.0 billion in the previous month (Table 3). This increase was mainly driven by positive price changes (€65.6 billion) which were partly offset by net sales of assets (€1.5 billion) and negative exchange rate changes (€0.6 billion).

Table 3 Reserve assets of the euro area Source: ECB. Notes: “Other reserve assets” comprises currency and deposits, securities, financial derivatives (net) and other claims. Discrepancies between totals and their components may be due to rounding.

Data revisions

This press release does not incorporate revisions to previous periods.

Next releases:

Quarterly balance of payments: 04 April 2025 (reference data up to the fourth quarter of 2024)

Monthly balance of payments: 16 April 2025 (reference data up to February 2025)

Notes