Mayor Bowser Announces Selection of Therme Group’s Inclusive Health and Wellbeing Destination for Poplar Point

(Washington, DC) – Today, at the District’s 11th annual March Madness event, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced that the District has selected Therme Group’s proposal to bring a new, dynamic use to Poplar Point in Ward 8: Therme DC. Under the proposal, Therme Group would develop 15 acres of the 110 acres at Poplar Point into a state-of-the-art health and wellbeing destination that would deliver a unique experience and spur economic growth along the waterfront. A global leader in urban wellbeing, the facility would offer affordable and accessible amenities, including thermal baths, dozens of saunas and wet rooms, thermal and mineral pools, waterslides, relaxation beds, immersive art, a wide variety of restaurants, and an abundance of plants and trees.

“We know that Therme DC is a great fit for Poplar Point. Not only will it create jobs and opportunity, it will serve as a catalyst for economic growth along the Anacostia waterfront in Ward 8,” said Mayor Bowser. “This is a unique opportunity for DC and an economic driver for Ward 8—creating jobs, attracting visitors, and delivering new opportunities for our residents.”

Viewed as one of the last significant waterfront development opportunities on the East Coast, Poplar Point is a 110-acre site that has remained undeveloped for decades. With the arrival of Therme DC, the site is expected to include a 70-acre riverfront park and trail system and 25 acres for mixed-use development. Anchoring Poplar Point’s transformation into a shared space for the community, Therme DC will be a major economic catalyst for Ward 8 and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Therme DC project is estimated to generate:

$1.5 billion in tax revenue over 25 years,

5,000 local construction jobs during development, and

720 permanent jobs upon completion.

In alignment with Mayor Bowser's DC Comeback Plan, Therme Group is committed to:

Investing in workforce development, with a training and hiring plan focused on building a local workforce for both construction and operations jobs–ensuring that economic benefits flow directly to DC residents, particularly in Ward 8,

Launching a community wellbeing investment initiative to support local businesses and fund arts and culture activations across the site,

Offering discounted entry fees to its facility for seniors, youth, athletic clubs, and local area residents while fostering partnerships with organizations and community groups to provide special access and programming, and

Offering affordable health and wellness opportunities and education for District residents.

“We are grateful to Mayor Bowser for her bold vision to reimagine Poplar Point in Washington, DC. As Therme expands globally, we are proud to anchor our US presence in the District–bringing an innovative model of urban wellbeing to the nation’s capital,” said Robert Hanea, Chairman and CEO of Therme Group. “Therme DC will foster community in Ward 8, deliver meaningful economic impact, boost tourism, and provide Washingtonians with access to nature and renewal. By combining cutting-edge technology with our commitment to sustainability and holistic wellbeing, we are setting a new standard for how cities can integrate wellness into everyday life. We look forward to working hand in hand with the District to make this vision a reality.”

The District is currently working to complete the federal transfer of Poplar Point from the National Park Service (NPS) to the District. That process includes a land use plan and an Environmental Assessment (EA) to consider uses on the site. The District will propose an anchor use in its alternatives. In 2024, DMPED released a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for a catalytic, large-scale destination anchor to be built at Poplar Point. The Therme Group submitted their proposal, and the District has now selected Therme Group’s proposal, subject to the EA process.

“The District seeks unique destinations that will enhance and diversify the visitor experience in Washington, DC,” said Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “Therme DC has the added benefit of being a wellness amenity and job creator for DC residents, not to mention accelerator of development at Poplar Point.”

As the District works to gain control of Poplar Point from NPS, Therme Group will continue this close engagement to ensure its vision reflects the needs of Ward 8 and the surrounding communities. DMPED and Therme Group first announced their mutual interest in finding a suitable site for the facility in the District in 2023. Since then, Therme Group has participated in an extensive community engagement process involving meetings with local leaders and civic organizations and attending community meetings to gather input from residents. To date, more than 1,500 Washingtonians have indicated their support for a Therme facility at Poplar Point.

FY25 Green Book

Today, Mayor Bowser also released the Fiscal Year 2025 Green Book, the annual guide that helps DC-based businesses learn about available and upcoming procurement opportunities with the District. The Green Book supports Certified Business Enterprises (CBEs) and Small Business Enterprises (SBEs) and reflects the Bowser Administration’s continued commitment to supporting local businesses, fostering economic growth, and ensuring that DC remains a leader in small and local business innovation and opportunity.

“We are proud to be the bridge between opportunity and success for our local businesses,” said DSLBD Director Rosemary Suggs-Evans. “The FY25 Green Book, along with grants like Business-to-Business, showcase our unwavering commitment to empowering CBEs and fostering innovation. These tools are designed to help our businesses not only compete but thrive in a way that strengthens communities and contributes to a resilient, inclusive DC economy.”

First introduced by Mayor Bowser in 2015, the Green Book initially set a $317 million procurement goal for local businesses. Over the past four fiscal years, the Bowser Administration has committed to spending more than $1.1 billion annually with DC businesses. The CBE program, administered by the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD), gives local businesses preference points or price reductions when bidding on District contracts. Within this program, SBEs also receive additional benefits designed to help them scale and succeed. The Green Book provides transparency, resources, and direct access to procurement opportunities, helping CBEs and SBEs navigate the contracting process and compete for District government opportunities.

Housing in Downtown Program

Additionally, Mayor Bowser announced two commercial-to-residential conversion projects that have been conditionally awarded tax abatements through the District’s Housing in Downtown program: 1133 19th Street NW, a 199,200 square foot project that will deliver 220 units, with at least 22 units being affordable at 60% median family income (MFI), and 1201 Connecticut Avenue NW, a 189,000-sqaure-foot building that will deliver 160 units, including 16 affordable units at 60% MFI.

In total, the Housing in Downtown program has conditionally awarded tax abatements to five projects that will deliver 1,134 units, including 114 affordable units. Housing in Downtown is an innovative program designed to catalyze new residential development and add new residents to Downtown DC through a 20-year tax abatement for commercial-to-residential conversions.

Vitality Fund

Lastly, Mayor Bowser announced two companies, ROKK Solutions and Invariant, who will expand their footprint in Washington, DC through the Vitality Fund, together creating 115 new jobs, retaining 130 jobs, and leasing nearly 37,000 square feet of office space in Downtown DC. Last month, the Mayor celebrated another Vitality Fund recipient, Pallas Advisors, at the ribbon cutting of their new and expanded Downtown headquarters. DMPED worked in partnership with the Washington, DC Economic Partnership and the brokerage firm Colliers on the ROKK Solutions and Pallas expansions.

The Vitality Fund has supported the relocation of one company and the expansion of eight companies, resulting in an estimated:

711 new jobs

421 retained jobs

$31.1 million capital investment

191,000 leased square feet

$5.6 million in fiscal impact

Created by Mayor Bowser, the Vitality Fund is a multi-year, performance-based incentive program designed to support companies in target industries that are actively planning to relocate, expand, or retain their physical location and create new jobs in the District, with a focus on Downtown. Companies that receive an award from the Vitality Fund must also commit to having their employees on-site at least 50% of the time; provide workforce development programs or commit to local contracting; and comply with all relevant District laws.

About Therme Group

Therme Group is a global developer, owner, and operator pioneering the future of wellbeing through a new type of social infrastructure designed to enhance physical, mental, and social health. By integrating nature, water, and technology, Therme creates immersive, inclusive urban spaces that foster health, social connection, and cultural engagement.

With locations across Europe—including Therme Bucharest, the world’s first LEED Platinum-certified wellbeing infrastructure, and Therme Erding, the world’s largest wellbeing destination—Therme Group welcomes over 3.5 million visitors annually. Upcoming projects in Manchester, Frankfurt, Toronto, and the U.S. will continue to expand its transformative approach to urban wellbeing.

Each Therme destination offers a diverse, multi-sensory experience, from thermal and mineral pools, saunas, and lush botanical spaces to swim-up bars, exhilarating waterslides, and cultural programming. Driven by the belief that wellbeing should be accessible to all, Therme Group is redefining how cities integrate health, nature, and human connection—creating scalable, sustainable solutions for the future of urban life.



