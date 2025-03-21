Temenos named Technology Provider of the Year in FStech Awards

Award recognizes Temenos’ leadership in modernizing financial institutions with banking solutions powered by GenAI, cloud, and SaaS

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced it has been named Technology Provider of the Year at the FStech Awards 2025, recognizing its leadership in modernizing financial institutions with banking solutions powered by GenAI, cloud, and SaaS.

Now in their 25th year, the FStech Awards celebrate companies that have demonstrated excellence and innovation within the UK and EMEA financial services sector. In the Technology Provider of the Year category, judges evaluated vendors based on their exceptional performance, product innovations, and customer success.

Mark Yamin-Ali, Managing Director - Europe, Temenos, commented: “This FStech award underscores Temenos' leadership in core banking modernization and our reputation as a trusted industry partner. With proven expertise and reliable innovation, including in game-changing technologies such as Generative AI, Temenos enables banks to evolve with confidence, fostering growth and elevating customer experiences.”

Sairam Rangachari, Chief Product Officer, Temenos, said: “We’re delighted to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes the rich functionality of Temenos’ mission-critical technology. With our relentless focus on innovation, as well as our leading SaaS solutions and Responsible AI capabilities embedded throughout the Temenos platform, we are thrilled to be leading the way in the banking industry.”

Banks of all sizes utilize Temenos’ adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as a SaaS solution – to deliver next-generation services and AI-powered experiences. Its clients benefit from the power of deep functionality, the convenience of best-of-suite software and the synergy of modular solutions.

Recent customer announcements include the UK's Aldermore Bank, which selected Temenos SaaS to modernize its savings operations, beginning with the swift launch of new savings notice accounts for small businesses. Additionally, Romania’s CEC Bank selected Temenos to modernize its retail and corporate core banking systems.

