Historic canals take centre stage as Kochi, India aims to blunt fallout from climate change

Authorities regularly dredge the canals to reduce the flooding that hits low-lying districts every year during the monsoon season. The more ambitious solutions have not materialized, in part – according to planners of the new UNEP-backed project – because of a lack of public and political support.

The new project seeks to overcome this barrier by helping residents and officials understand that the canal network is vital to tackling climate change . Rejuvenating the canals will help channel excess water, including from more intense monsoons, away from the city. Planting trees alongside the canals would also create green corridors that can help dissipate extreme heat, which experts say will become more frequent due to climate change. The rejuvenated canal network can also become a focus of renewed civic pride, says Rajan Chedambath, Director of the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development.

To jog people’s memories of what the canal system once was, a photo competition was held last year on 5 June – World Environment Day . Meanwhile, nearly 400 school students took part in drawing and essay-writing competitions to envision how the canal could be rejuvenated. As well, the public have perused dozens of historical and current photographs of the canal at an exhibition in a downtown park.

“We asked visitors to the exhibition if they would like to be able to swim in the canal,” Chedambath says. “They all said yes. But they also said: ‘Not now, only when the water is clean again!’”

The Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, which is implementing the project, has also consulted experts, including hydrologists and urban planners, and gathered residents and councillors to discuss a way forward.

Chedambath says senior residents recalled how the canal was once a source of clean, flowing water that people used for cooking and washing. The canal was wide enough for small traditional boats known locally as vanchis to transport materials across the city and still held enough fish at the turn of the century to provide a living for fishers.

The project also leverages insights from UNEP’s new innovative spatial planning tool , designed to help cities expand nature-based solutions by integrating environmental and population data, and other trends.

Chedambath emphasizes a phased approach, beginning with widely supported measures like pollution reduction and dredging informed by hydrological surveys. Later, the project would address the narrowing of the canals, whose banks have been extended to allow for the construction of homes and other infrastructure. Some of the canals are just 15 metres wide, a quarter of their former width.

Chedambath remains optimistic that the time is now ripe for the restoration of the TP Canal and the watery landscape in which the city is embedded.

“Until a few years back, nobody appreciated the importance of the canals. But the constant flooding and the other issues surrounding the canal mean that people and political leaders now are thinking very seriously about doing something about it,” he says. “People have realized that the state of the canals directly impacts life everywhere in the city, maybe even its future existence.”

In the Bangladeshi city of Sirajganj, UNEP is supporting the municipality on restoring the Katkhali Canal and its surroundings. The aim is to create a “green corridor” to provide recreational space for citizens and habitat for wildlife while also reducing urban heat.

In Kisumu, Kenya, authorities are attempting to restore the Auji River. A UNEP-supported project there foresees solutions including revegetation, clearance of invasive species, and pollution reduction, as well as training for local communities in ecosystem management.

In Kochi, the long-term hope is to breathe life back into not only the TP Canal but also the city’s other waterways.

“The lesson that I hope Kochi will show us is that prevention is better than cure. And also that it's never too late to restore urban waterways,” says UNEP’s Atallah. “And that when we do that, we make a tremendous difference in the lives of those who live in cities.”

The UNEP Generation Restoration project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), focuses on scaling up urban ecosystem restoration. Running from 2023 to 2025, UNEP, in collaboration with the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and ICLEI’s Global Biodiversity Centre, is working with 24 cities to address key political, technical, and financial challenges. The project has two key components: advocating for public and private investment in ecosystem restoration and job creation through nature-based solutions and empowering city stakeholders globally to replicate and scale restoration initiatives. This initiative stands as a contribution to the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and the Global Biodiversity Framework.



About the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

The UN General Assembly has declared 2021–2030 a UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Led by the UN Environment Programme and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN, together with the support of partners, it is designed to prevent, halt, and reverse the loss and degradation of ecosystems worldwide. It aims at reviving billions of hectares, covering terrestrial as well as aquatic ecosystems. A global call to action, the UN Decade draws together political support, scientific research, and financial muscle to massively scale up restoration.