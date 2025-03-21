The 2025 Wuxi "International Month" and International Cherry Blossom Viewing Week grandly open

WUXI, China, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 20, the 2025 Wuxi "International Month" and International Cherry Blossom Viewing Week officially kicked off to great anticipation. The event attracted numerous guests from both China and abroad, uniting them to celebrate and mark the beginning of a new chapter in Wuxi's international exchange and cooperation.

Mayor Zhao Jianjun emphasized the critical role of foreign enterprises, particularly those from Europe, in Wuxi's economic and social development. He highlighted Wuxi's commitment to becoming a premier destination for foreign investment, offering strong policy support and cultivating a favorable business environment.

"In the future, Wuxi's determination to expand high-level openness will remain steadfast," he stated. "We will continue to focus on creating the most welcoming city for foreign investment, providing substantial policy backing, nurturing a dynamic industrial ecosystem, fostering a harmonious business environment, encouraging innovation, and cultivating a fertile development landscape."

The "International Month" event has become a vital platform for showcasing Wuxi's achievements in Chinese-style modernization and promoting mutual openness and cooperation. Mayor Zhao also outlined Wuxi's future development plans, which include deepening integration into the Belt and Road Initiative, accelerating the growth of emerging industries such as cross-border e-commerce, and striving to build a world-class business environment. Moreover, Wuxi aims to expand international exchanges and cooperation in sectors like education, healthcare, and more.

Wuxi International Culture Association, one of the organizers of the event, introduced that during this year's "International Month," Wuxi will focus on three key themes: economy, consumption, and friendship. A total of 56 diverse events will be held, including the "Dialogue with Europe -- Green Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Cooperation Forum" and the "China-Europe Tourism Cooperation Exchange." These initiatives aim to deepen and enhance international exchanges and cooperation while maximizing the event's branding, clustering, and long-term impact.

The successful launch of the 2025 Wuxi "International Month" and International Cherry Blossom Viewing Week marks a significant milestone for Wuxi in advancing international exchange and cooperation. Looking ahead, Wuxi will continue to embrace the world with an even more open attitude, creating a new chapter in international collaboration.

Source: Wuxi International Culture Association

Contact person: Mr. Feng, Tel: 86-10-63074558

