Cold Chain Logistics Market to Exhibit a Stellar CAGR of 13% from 2024 to 2032

Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type, By Application and Regional Forecasts, 2024-2032

North America dominated the global cold chain logistics market with a share of 33.28% in 2023.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cold chain logistics market was valued at USD 293.58 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 324.85 billion in 2024 to USD 862.33 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. North America dominated the global market with a share of 33.28% in 2023.The surging need for temperature control to evade food losses and the growing consumer demand for perishable and convenience foods globally are driving the growth of the market. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in the report titled, “Cold Chain Logistics Market, 2024-2032”. The market size stood at USD 293.58 billion in 2023 and USD 324.85 billion in 2024.Cold chain logistics are the services that are designed to provide the perfect temperature-controlled and refrigerated transportation of food products. The solution providers have been able to tap into emerging markets such as India, Canada, and Japan due to the increasing government subsidies and initiatives. These favorable government initiatives and subsidies are anticipated to foster growth for the market.Request a Free sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cold-chain-logistics-market-106305 Drivers & Restraints:The global population is increasing at an unparalleled pace. The dynamic dietary patterns and living standards augment the demand for packaged food products globally. The ever-increasing population's increasing demand for processed and perishable food products such as fruits & vegetables, fish, meat, and seafood, dairy & frozen desserts, and others is anticipated to drive the global cold chain logistics market growth.The increasing globalization and the uplift of various trade barriers have boosted the global trade of food products. In recent years, the government’s efforts to reduce food wastage have augmented the demand for cold chain transportation solutions. The increasing governments' investments in cold chain transportation infrastructure development in developing countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China are likely to drive market growth.The increasing expansion of large retail channels such as Spar, Tesco, 7-Eleven, and others across developed and developing nations such as Germany, China, Argentina, and Brazil are anticipated to accumulate growth for the market.However, the cold chain services produce enormous amounts of greenhouse of greenhouse gases. This factor is likely to restrain the growth of the market.COVID-19 Impact:The humanitarian crisis has wreaked unprecedented challenges on the global economy and stagnated the growth of several industries and markets. The cold market has witnessed a limited impact of the coronavirus pandemic. During the pandemic, the supply of various essential food products such as milk, curd, and other dairy products continued using cold chain service. Since vaccines need to be transported in cold temperatures, the demand for cold chain logistics increased during the pandemic. Major economies called for special cold chain services for the effective and efficient supply of vaccines. The market is anticipated to witness steep growth post-pandemic.To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cold-chain-logistics-market-106305 Report Coverage:• Highlights the main trends and the latest technological progressions in the market.• Evaluates the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic.• Applies Porters’ Five Forces examination for a precise market estimation.• Offers crucial information on the market’s competitive scenario and important player rankings.• Offers information on latest industry developments.Segments:On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into refrigerated warehouses and refrigerated transportation.On the basis of application, the market is segregated into fruits & vegetables, fish, meat, and seafood, dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionery, processed foods, pharmaceuticals , and others.Geographically, the market is classified into four major regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.Competitive Landscape:Key Players Upgrade Their Technologies to Offer Added Services to End-UsersThe market is highly competitive and comprises several key players such as U.S. Cold Storage, VersCold Logistics Services, and AmeriCold Logistics LLC amongst the top players in the market. The key players emphasize on upgrading their technologies to ensure integrity, safety, and efficiency. They emphasize on increasing their multi-compartment reefer vehicle fleets to offer added services to their end-users. The key players simultaneously adopt ingenious growth strategies such as new product launches, technological advancements, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and others to enhance their market presence and generate greater revenues.Buy Now this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106305 List of Key Players Covered in the Cold Chain Logistics Market Report:• United States Cold Storage (New Jersey, U.S.)• NICHIREI LOGISTICS GROUP INC. (NICHIREI CORPORATION) (Tokyo, Japan)• CONGEBEC LOGISTICS INC. (Quebec, Canada)• CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE (Ontario, Canada)• Kloosterboer (Netherlands)• COLD BOX EXPRESS, INC. (Alabama, U.S.)• AmeriCold Logistics LLC (Georgia, U.S.)• Lineage Logistics Holding LLC (Michigan, U.S.)• Burris Logistics (Delaware, U.S.)Cold Chain Logistics Market Segmentation:-By Type• Refrigerated Warehouses• Refrigerated Transportation• Road• Sea• Rail• AirBy Application• Fruits & Vegetables• Fish, Meat, and Seafood• Dairy & Frozen Desserts• Bakery & confectionery• Processed Food• Pharmaceuticals• OthersKey Industry Development:January 2024: GreenDome Holdings, through its subsidiary Elite Co., a prominent logistics investment vehicle owned by regional industry leaders, acquired LogX, the UAE's leading temperature-controlled logistics company. This multi-million dollar deal marks another significant milestone for GDH as it strengthens its position in the market and expands its service offerings.December 2023: AVG Logistics acquired over 50 cold chain vehicles to strengthen fleet operations, taking the company's total cold chain fleet strength to 275. This enhanced AVG's ability to service. Recently,Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cold-chain-logistics-market-106305 About Us:Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

