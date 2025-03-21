Revitalisation plan of Taipa Market to be launched with 20 light diet and cultural and creative stalls open for public tender

MACAU, March 21 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will launch the revitalisation plan of the Taipa Market, adding the elements of “gastronomy + culture and creativity” to the traditional market. 20 light diet and cultural and creative stalls will be available for public tender. IAM hopes to make the best of public resources to provide a platform that meets the needs of the members of the public who intend to enter the cultural, creative or specialty food sectors and serves as a friendly environment for young people and entrepreneurs, so as to jointly promote the transformation of the traditional market.

Space layout optimised for cultural and creative and light diet stalls to attract customers from busy area

The Taipa Market is located in Rua do Regedor, a hub for the locals and tourists surrounded by popular tourist attractions with a continuous flow of people. A few years ago, the Taipa Market was expanded to meet the needs of social development, adding air-conditioners and barrier-free facilities. IAM has been continuously collecting opinions from various sectors on the development of traditional markets and organised a competition for Macao tertiary institutions on innovative business plans for markets earlier to explore the direction of revitalising the traditional market with the young members of the public.

While retaining the traditional market’s supply of fresh and live food, IAM makes the best of the space layout of the Taipa Market and create space to introduce the elements of “gastronomy + culture and creativity” that the community has been proposing after listening to the opinions from the market vendors, members of the food and beverage sector, young people, and cultural and creative groups. IAM will adjust the distribution of stalls in the market, merge certain vacant stalls, and beautify the facade of the market building to further optimise the market facilities and appearance.

After optimisation, the ground floor of the Taipa Market will continue to sell fresh and live food as well as traditional groceries. 19 light diet and cultural and creative stalls will be launched on the first floor for public tender. The smallest area of ​​those stalls is 8.1 square metres and the largest is 30.9 square metres. A dining area will be also added on the first floor. In addition, a café space is added on the rooftop to provide a relaxing and cozy environment.

IAM to hold tender briefing sessions for selection of the most suitable stall tenants

The 20 stalls will be divided into 3 categories by area and size. According to the “Public Market Management Regime”, the stall tenants will be recruited through public tender. Members of the public who are interested in bidding can write a tender proposal according to their own intentions. The bidding application must meet the relevant qualifications and requirements. The assessment committee will assess the proposals of tender participants based on their operation strategies, experience and qualification, daily business hours of stall, diversity or originality of goods types, convenience of payment tools, etc. In order to make the best of public resources, the contract period is three years, during which IAM will monitor and evaluate the operating status of the stalls. Those who violate regulations or fail to meet the standards may have their contracts terminated.

IAM will organise briefing sessions for those who are interested in the public tender to explain the assessment criteria and important points for compiling the tender proposal. The optimisation works will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, and the stalls of the public tender will strive to get ready in the market and begin their trail operation in the same quarter.