Truck Mounted Crane Market to Reach USD 21.18 Billion by 2032, Expanding at a 5.6% CAGR

Truck Mounted Crane Market

A crane truck is also named truck loader crane, truck mounted crane and HIAB.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The Truck Mounted Crane Market is an essential segment of the global construction, logistics, and transportation industry. These cranes, mounted on trucks, offer mobility and versatility, making them a preferred choice for lifting operations in diverse sectors. The increasing demand for efficient lifting solutions, rapid urbanization, and advancements in technology are key drivers fueling the market growth.The Truck Mounted Crane Market was valued at USD 13.06 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand from USD 13.70 billion in 2024 to USD 21.18 billion by 2032, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period (2024–2032).Market Drivers1. Growth in Construction and Infrastructure DevelopmentThe rising investments in infrastructure projects, such as roads, bridges, commercial buildings, and smart cities, are significantly driving the demand for truck-mounted cranes. Governments worldwide are investing heavily in infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil, thereby increasing the market potential.2. Advancements in Crane TechnologyModern truck-mounted cranes are equipped with advanced features such as telematics, remote operation, and automated lifting mechanisms. These technological advancements enhance efficiency, safety, and ease of use, contributing to the growing adoption of these cranes in various industries.3. Increasing Demand for Material Handling EquipmentThe expansion of the logistics industry and warehousing industry has created a substantial demand for efficient material handling solutions. Truck-mounted cranes provide a cost-effective and flexible solution for lifting and transporting heavy loads, making them essential for warehouses, ports, and distribution centers.4. Rising Adoption in Oil & Gas and Mining SectorsIndustries such as oil & gas, mining, and utilities require robust lifting equipment for their operations. Truck-mounted cranes offer the advantage of mobility and high lifting capacity, making them suitable for these industries. The increasing energy demands and mining activities further contribute to market expansion.Download Report Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10346 Market SegmentationTruck Mounted Crane Type OutlookMounted CranesSidelift CranesBoom Truck CranesOthersTruck Mounted Crane Application OutlookConstructionUtilitiesIndustriesOthersList of the Key Companies in the Truck Mounted Crane market includeTadano LtdSany GroupElliott Equipment CompanyThe Manitowoc CompanyLiebherr GroupTerex CorporationAltec IndustriesKato Works Co. LtdBocker MaschinenwerkeHidrokon LtdBuy Now @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10346 Regional Analysis1. North AmericaThe North American truck-mounted crane market is driven by increasing infrastructure projects, advancements in automation, and the strong presence of leading market players. The U.S. and Canada are key contributors to regional growth.2. EuropeEurope has a well-established market for truck-mounted cranes, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France leading in adoption. The emphasis on energy-efficient and eco-friendly cranes is shaping market trends in this region.3. Asia-PacificThis region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rapid industrialization and urbanization in China, India, and Japan. The increasing focus on infrastructure development and smart city projects is boosting demand.4. Middle East & AfricaThe Middle East, particularly countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, is investing heavily in construction and oil & gas projects, creating a strong demand for truck-mounted cranes. Africa’s growth is driven by mining and energy sector investments.5. Latin AmericaBrazil, Mexico, and Argentina are witnessing growing demand for truck-mounted cranes due to increasing construction and mining activities.Challenges and Restraints1. High Initial Investment CostsTruck-mounted cranes are capital-intensive equipment, making them expensive for small and medium-sized businesses. The high cost of acquisition and maintenance may hinder market growth.2. Stringent Safety and Environmental RegulationsGovernments and regulatory bodies impose strict safety and emissions regulations on heavy machinery, including truck-mounted cranes. Compliance with these regulations may increase operational costs for manufacturers.3. Shortage of Skilled OperatorsThe operation of advanced truck-mounted cranes requires skilled professionals. The shortage of trained operators may affect market growth, especially in developing regions.Read More @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/truck-mounted-cranes-market-one-10346 Future Trends1. Electrification and Hybrid CranesThe adoption of electric and hybrid-powered truck-mounted cranes is increasing due to environmental concerns and the push for sustainable construction practices.2. Integration of IoT and TelematicsSmart crane technology, including IoT-enabled remote monitoring and predictive maintenance, is gaining traction, improving efficiency and reducing downtime.3. Automation and AI-Based ControlsAutomated and AI-driven cranes are expected to enhance precision, safety, and efficiency, making them a preferred choice in industrial applications.Browse More Reports:Industrial Indoor Overhead Cranes Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-indoor-overhead-cranes-market-27310 Stiffleg Crane Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/stiffleg-crane-market-28124 Jib Crane Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/jib-crane-market-28206 Electric Crawler Crane Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-crawler-crane-market-31053 Fixed Crane Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fixed-crane-market-31347 Hydraulic Marine Cranes Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hydraulic-marine-cranes-market-40057 Mobile Harbor Crane Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-harbor-crane-market-40198 Ship to Shore Cranes Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ship-to-shore-cranes-market-40144

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.