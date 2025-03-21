Shale Oak Winery Joins Wine Safari Weekend in Paso Robles

LEED Certified Shale Oak Winery

Sip, Savor, and Safari: Experience Award-Winning Wines Alongside Exotic Wildlife at Shale Oak Winery

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a weekend of wine, wildlife, and wonder! Shale Oak Winery is thrilled to be participating in Wine Safari Weekend, happening Saturday, April 12th & Sunday, April 13th, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. This unique event invites wine lovers and animal enthusiasts alike to explore the best of Paso Robles wine country—all while encountering incredible live animals from Zoo to You.

Wine Safari Weekend features a digital passport experience, granting attendees access to a curated tasting at participating wineries, including Shale Oak. Passport holders will enjoy three hand-selected wine tastings at each stop and have the opportunity to interact with a surprise animal ambassador at every location. It’s the perfect blend of sustainability, education, and indulgence—a reflection of Shale Oak’s commitment to eco-friendly winemaking and unforgettable visitor experiences.

What to Expect at Shale Oak Winery:

A designated space for Wine Safari participants to check in and enjoy their tasting.

A special guest animal—revealed upon arrival!

The opportunity to support Zoo to You, a nonprofit dedicated to wildlife conservation and education.

Additional wine flights and bottle purchases available for those who want to keep the adventure going.

How to Join the Safari:

Passports are $60 per person, which includes tastings at multiple Paso Robles wineries. Each adult passport also includes one complimentary child’s ticket, with additional children’s tickets available for $10 each. Tickets are available online only via https://my805tix.com/e/wine-safari.

Shale Oak encourages wine lovers to book their passports early, as this event is expected to sell out quickly. Follow along on social media for event updates and sneak peeks leading up to the weekend.

For more information on Shale Oak Winery, visit https://www.shaleoakwinery.com/ or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

