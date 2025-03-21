Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Dave, Red Cat, Perpetua, and Voyager and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dave, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA), and Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Dave, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE)

On December 30, 2024, the Justice Department, together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), announced a civil enforcement action against Dave Inc. and its co-founder, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Jason Wilk, for alleged violations of the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act (ROSCA). The government’s lawsuit alleges that the defendants misled consumers by deceptively advertising Dave’s cash advances, charging hidden fees, misrepresenting how Dave uses customers’ tips and charging recurring monthly fees without providing a simple mechanism to cancel them.

On this news, Dave shares opened at $84.00 on December 31, 2024, representing a drop of over 10% from the day before.

For more information on the Dave investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DAVE

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT)

On January 16, 2025, Kerrisdale Capital ("Kerrisdale") published a report alleging that Red Cat has overstated the revenue potential of its U.S. Army Short Range Reconnaissance ("SRR") drone contract and lacks the production capacity to deliver on its promises. The Kerrisdale report also raises concerns about the timing of executive departures and insider transactions that took place shortly after the announcement of the SRR contract.

On this news, Red Cat's stock price fell $2.36 per share, or 21.63%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.55 per share on January 17, 2025.

For more information on the Red Cat investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RCAT

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Perpetua files a current report on form 8-K with the SEC on February 13, 2025. The Company disclosed that it "released an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project (the "Project"), which is based, in part, on basic engineering work completed by Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. ("Ausenco") in January 2025 (the "Financial Update")." The Company added that the "Financial Update also applies fourth quarter 2024 cost estimates for construction and operations, consistent with the Basic Engineering analysis, as well as current and consensus commodity pricing for sales. While the Financial Model reflects an increase in initial and total capital expenditures and LOM AISC compared to the base model included in the 2020 Feasibility Study, the corresponding increase in commodity prices resulted in overall improvements to key economic metrics of Annual Average EBITDA and Annual Average Free Cash Flow while maintaining a similar after-tax NPV 5% at consensus pricing." Based on this news, shares of Perpetua fell by 22.3% on February 14, 2025.

For more information on the Perpetua investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/PPTA

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

On February 11, 2025, Voyager issued a press release "announc[ing] it has decided to assess alternate payloads related to its gene therapy program for superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)", stating that "[e]merging preclinical data indicate the siRNA payload component of VY9323 does not meet our high standards due to what appears to be an off-target effect resulting in a narrowed therapeutic window." Voyager further stated that it "no longer anticipates filing an investigational new drug (IND) application for VY9323 in mid-2025."

On this new, Voyager's stock price fell $1.11 per share, or 20.86%, to close at $4.21 per share on February 11, 2025.

For more information on the Voyager investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VYGR

