UPDATE - Practice AI Announces Strategic Partnership with Legal Soft, Virtual Staffing, MedVirtual, etc. to Expand AI-Driven Legal and Medical Solutions

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Practice AI , a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for legal and medical professionals, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the following entities: Legal Soft , Virtual Staffing , MedVirtual , Berry Virtual , Practice 360 , Fast Demands , and Lien Networks . This collaboration aims to maximize outreach and deliver comprehensive solutions that integrate AI-driven efficiency with expert virtual staffing and business development services.

By joining forces with these innovative companies, Practice AI enhances its ability to provide legal and medical professionals with a seamless blend of AI technology and human expertise. This partnership ensures that firms can optimize their workflows, increase productivity, and focus on delivering exceptional service to their clients.

Strengthening the Legal and Medical Industries with AI and Virtual Support

The partnership between Practice AI, Legal Soft, Virtual Staffing, and other entities offers a holistic approach to business efficiency. Legal and medical professionals can now leverage AI tools alongside skilled virtual specialists to streamline their operations.

Legal Soft provides tailored growth solutions for law firms, including trained virtual staff, custom websites, and dynamic social media strategies.

provides tailored growth solutions for law firms, including trained virtual staff, custom websites, and dynamic social media strategies. Virtual Staffing delivers comprehensive virtual assistant services specifically designed for legal professionals, ensuring seamless administrative support.

delivers comprehensive virtual assistant services specifically designed for legal professionals, ensuring seamless administrative support. MedVirtual specializes in virtual medical staffing solutions, allowing healthcare professionals to optimize patient care and office management.

specializes in virtual medical staffing solutions, allowing healthcare professionals to optimize patient care and office management. Berry Virtual extends virtual staffing solutions to a wide range of businesses, enhancing operational efficiency across industries.

extends virtual staffing solutions to a wide range of businesses, enhancing operational efficiency across industries. Practice 360 offers specialized business development, marketing, and operations strategies tailored for law firms.

offers specialized business development, marketing, and operations strategies tailored for law firms. Fast Demands streamlines the demand letter creation process using AI, enabling legal professionals to generate high-quality personal injury demand letters in minutes.

streamlines the demand letter creation process using AI, enabling legal professionals to generate high-quality personal injury demand letters in minutes. Lien Networks connects doctors and attorneys through a nationwide lien network and referral solution, simplifying medical-legal collaborations.



A Powerful Combination: AI, Virtual Expertise, and Business Growth Solutions

In today’s fast-paced business environment, industries across the board—including legal, medical, and beyond—face increasing demands for efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effective solutions. This partnership addresses these challenges by integrating AI-driven automation, expert virtual staffing, holistic online presence strategies, and business development solutions into a seamless ecosystem.

Businesses of all sizes can now benefit from:

AI-Powered Efficiency – Automate repetitive tasks, streamline document generation, and enhance decision-making with cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

– Automate repetitive tasks, streamline document generation, and enhance decision-making with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Expert Virtual Staffing – Reduce administrative burdens and increase productivity by leveraging trained virtual professionals for legal, medical, and general business operations.

– Reduce administrative burdens and increase productivity by leveraging trained virtual professionals for legal, medical, and general business operations. Comprehensive Digital Growth Strategies – Strengthen online presence through customized websites, social media management, and targeted marketing to attract and retain clients.

– Strengthen online presence through customized websites, social media management, and targeted marketing to attract and retain clients. Scalable Business Support – Access specialized business growth solutions, operational strategies, and data-driven insights to optimize workflow and maximize success.

"We are excited to collaborate with Legal Soft, Virtual Staffing, Medvirtual, and other companies to deliver a more robust suite of solutions for professionals across various industries," said Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft and Practice AI. "By combining the power of AI with top-tier virtual staffing, digital marketing, and business development services, we empower organizations to operate at peak efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of service and client engagement."

Unlock the Future of Efficiency

Practice AI and its partners invite law firms, medical professionals, and businesses to explore the benefits of AI-driven solutions paired with expert virtual staffing and holistic online presence strategies. By integrating AI-powered automation with specialized business solutions, organizations can reduce operational bottlenecks, improve client service, and optimize workflows without increasing overhead.

Whether it’s automating demand letter generation for legal teams, enhancing medical record processing, or strengthening digital marketing efforts, this partnership equips professionals with the tools they need to work smarter and more efficiently.

Beyond efficiency, this strategic collaboration enables businesses to remain competitive in an evolving digital landscape. With expert support in virtual staffing, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered legal and medical tools, professionals can scale their operations while maintaining accuracy and compliance. Embracing these innovations not only improves day-to-day productivity but also fosters long-term growth and success.

For more information about Practice AI and its partners, visit Practice AI or contact us below.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Practice AI

Address: 21731 Ventura Blvd. #175, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Phone: (424) 476-5858

Email: sales@mylawfirm.ai

Visit us on social media:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | X.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.