Two Names Forwarded for the Court of Appeals, Fourth Judicial District
LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the Court of Appeals in the Fourth Judicial District provided the following two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: PaTricia A. Freeman and George A. Thompson, both of Papillion. This district consists of portions of Douglas and Sarpy counties.
This vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge David K. Arterburn.
