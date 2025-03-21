Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Edison, Elastic, Intellia, and ICON and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Edison International (NYSE:EIX), Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Class Period: February 25, 2021 - February 6, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 14, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Edison's claim that Southern California Edison Company ("SCE") used its Public Safety Power Shutoffs ("PSPS") program to "proactively de-energize power lines to mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfires during extreme weather events", was false; (2) this resulted in heightened fire risk in California and heightened legal exposure to the Company; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Edison's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Edison class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EIX

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Class Period: May 31, 2024 - August 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 14, 2025

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Elastic had implemented significant changes to its sales operations, particularly with respect to its customer segments in the Americas; (2) the foregoing changes were likely to, and did, disrupt Elastic's sales operations during the first quarter of its FY 2025; (3) accordingly, Defendants had overstated the stability of Elastic's sales operations; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Elastic was unlikely to meet its own previously issued revenue guidance for its FY 2025; and (5) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Elastic class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ESTC

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Class Period: July 30, 2024 - January 8, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 14, 2025

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Intellia's Phase 1/2 study evaluating NTLA-3001 for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD)-associated lung disease. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s timeline for the aforementioned study, specifically that Intellia expected to dose the first patient in the second half of 2024. Defendants failed to disclose inter alia that the demand for viral-based editing was rapidly dwindling as non-viral delivery methods became a main target of the scientific research community due to their cost-effectiveness and more efficient development, thus making NTLA-3001 an inefficient program for Intellia to maintain.

The alleged truth emerged on January 9, 2025, when Intellia published a press release announcing Company reorganization. In pertinent part, defendants disclosed that Intellia would be halting all NTLA-3001 research and studies and that the Company would be reducing its workforce by 27% in 2025. Specifically, the Company announced that management decided to focus Intellia’s resources on other pharmaceutical development and would be implementing cost saving in the form of a major reduction in force. As a result, defendants pipeline priority readjustment resulted in the Company’s once-touted NTLA-3001’s discontinuation.

Following this news, Intellia’s stock price fell from a closing market price of $12.02 per share on January 8, 2025 to $10.20 per share on January 10, 2025.

For more information on the Intellia class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/NTLA

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR)

Class Period: July 27, 2023 - October 23, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 11, 2025

The ICON class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) ICON was suffering from a material loss of business due to customer cost reduction measures and other widespread funding limitations impacting ICON’s client base; (ii) ICON’s purported Functional Service Provision (“FSP”) and hybrid model offerings were insufficient to shield ICON from the adverse effects of a significant market downturn; (iii) the requests for proposals ICON received from its biotechnology customers during the Class Period were used in substantial part as price discovery tools, and thus were not indicative of underlying client demand; (iv) ICON’s customers had canceled contracts, limited or reduced engagements, delayed clinical trial work, and/or failed to enter into new contracts with ICON for additional clinical trial work at historical rates once existing projects ended (or were scheduled to end) in 2024; (v) ICON’s two largest customers were diversifying their CRO providers away from ICON; (vi) as a result of the above, ICON’s reported net new business awards and book-to-bill metrics materially misrepresented client demand for ICON’s services; and (vii) consequently, ICON was tracking materially below the 2024 revenue and EPS guidance issued during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis.

On October 23, 2024, ICON reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2024, disclosing that ICON had generated quarterly revenues of just $2.03 billion, revealing a surprise “revenue shortfall” that significantly missed consensus estimates of $2.13 billion by more than $100 million. ICON further revealed that its quarterly net new business wins had declined sequentially to $2.3 billion during the quarter from $2.6 billion in the prior quarter and that ICON’s book-to-bill ratio fell sequentially to 1.15, down from 1.22 in the prior quarter. During the corresponding conference call, ICON CEO, defendant Stephen Cutler, revealed that two of ICON’s large pharmaceutical customers had materially curtailed upcoming FSP trial work due to ongoing cost containment measures, which he stated would continue to negatively impact ICON’s financial performance going forward. On this news, the price of ICON ordinary shares fell more than 20% over two trading sessions.

For more information on the ICON class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ICLR

