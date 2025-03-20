Maryland MS-13 Gang Members Indicted for Murder in Aid of Racketeering

A federal grand jury has charged Manuel Erazo Alvarado, also known as Castigo, 46, and Erick Guillen Pleitez, also known as Kilo, both of Annapolis, Maryland, with murder in aid of racketeering. The indictment was returned on Feb. 13, 2025. Erazo Alvarado made his initial appearance yesterday in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, and Guillen Pleitez made his initial appearance on March 6, 2025, in the same courthouse.

According to court documents, La Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13, is an international criminal organization composed primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador, with members operating in the State of Maryland and throughout the United States. It is alleged that in 2017, the defendants were members or associates of MS-13 in Maryland. During that time, the defendants engaged in narcotics distribution, collected extortion payments, or “rent,” and engaged in acts of violence. On or about Aug. 29, 2017, the defendants participated in the murder of an individual to maintain and increase their positions in the gang. If convicted, the defendants face either a mandatory life sentence or death.

Matthew R. Galeotti, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Kelly O. Hayes for the District of Maryland; Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno of the FBI Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Michael McCarthy of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Chief Amal E. Awad of the Anne Arundel County Police Department; Chief Edward Jackson of the Annapolis Police Department; and Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. Superintendent of the Maryland State Police made the announcement.

The FBI, HSI, Anne Arundel County Police Department, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth S. Clark and James Hammond for the District of Maryland and Trial Attorneys Matthew Hoff and Amanda Kotula of the Criminal Division’s Violent Crime and Racketeering Section are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

Anyone with information about MS-13 is encouraged to provide their tips to law enforcement. The FBI and HSI both have nationwide tiplines that you can call to report what you know. You can reach the FBI at 1-866-STP-MS13 (1-866-787-6713), or call HSI at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.