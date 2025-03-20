Former New Mexico House of Representatives Candidate Convicted for Shooting Spree

A former candidate for the New Mexico House of Representatives was found guilty yesterday by a federal jury for a shooting spree targeting the homes of four elected officials and a subsequent plot to murder multiple witnesses to prevent their testimony at trial.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Solomon Peña, 40, ran for District 14 of the New Mexico House of Representatives during the November 2022 mid-term elections. After his November 2022 electoral defeat, Peña pressured members of the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners to refuse to certify the results of the election, but despite Peña’s pressure, the commissioners certified the results. Peña then organized and participated in shootings on the homes of two Bernalillo County commissioners who voted to certify the election and two New Mexico state legislators. The shootings, one of which involved a machine gun, were carried out between Dec. 4, 2022, and Jan. 3, 2023, with assistance from co-conspirators Demetrio Trujillo, 41; and Jose Trujillo, 24.

Jose Trujillo previously pleaded guilty on Jan. 9, 2024, to conspiracy, interference with federally protected activities, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, discharging said firearm, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Jose Trujillo’s sentencing is set for April 14.

Demetrio Trujillo previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 1, 2024, to conspiracy, two counts of interference with federally protected activities, one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and discharging said firearm. Demetrio Trujillo’s sentencing is set for May 21.

After his arrest, Peña solicited several inmates in jail to coordinate the murder of multiple witnesses in order to prevent their testimony at trial.

The jury convicted Peña of one count of conspiracy; four counts of intimidation and interference with federally protected activities; four counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with a crime of violence, including a machinegun in one instance; one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm; and three counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence. Peña faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 60 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Matthew R. Galeotti, Acting U.S. Attorney Holland S. Kastrin for the District of New Mexico, and Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case with the Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Trial Attorney Bill Gullotta of the Criminal Division’s Public Integrity Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeremy Peña and Patrick E. Cordova for the District of New Mexico are prosecuting the case, with significant assistance from former Trial Attorney Ryan Crosswell.