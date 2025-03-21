Global Fish Oil Market to Reach USD 24,624.1 Million by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Omega-3 Supplements| Future Market Insights, Inc.

The fish oil market is growing due to rising consumer awareness of its health benefits, including heart, brain, and joint support. Demand is driven by the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and animal feed industries, with a focus on omega-3-rich supplements. Sustainability concerns and alternative sources like algae-based oils are shaping market trends.

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fish oil market is set for substantial expansion over the next decade, with its valuation projected to increase from USD 10,401.5 million in 2025 to USD 24,624.1 million by 2035. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2025 to 2035. The increasing recognition of fish oil’s health benefits, particularly its high omega-3 fatty acid content, is fueling market demand across multiple industries.

Fish oil is widely utilized in nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed, with a growing consumer base seeking heart health, brain function, and anti-inflammatory benefits. As research continues to highlight its applications beyond traditional health and wellness, the market is set to witness a strong uptick in demand from industries such as cosmetics, pet care, and aquaculture.

As consumer focus is shifting towards health and well-being, there is a greater scope for products like fish oils. These oils are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, especially docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) which are vital for human health.

Fish oil is witnessing high demand owing to its multiple health benefits. For instance, it has the tendency to promote heart and mental health. The omega-3 fatty acid content of the oil is essential for brain function and development.

Oil derived from fish possesses anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce pain and stiffness triggered by arthritis and other diseases. Courtesy of these potential health benefits, consumption of fish oil supplements is set to rise rapidly through 2035.

Gain Early Access to Market Insights – Request a Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502D47422D36363836

The rising incidence of chronic diseases like arthritis, depression, and cardiovascular diseases is set to propel demand. Fish oil has become a popular supplement to maintain cardiovascular health and overall well-being. As a result, its usage in dietary supplements is increasing significantly. Thus, surging demand for dietary supplements, particularly among the aging population and health-conscious consumers, will likely boost sales growth.

Robust expansion of the aquaculture industry, coupled with surging demand for seafood, is expected to create growth avenues for fish oil producers and exporters. These oils are widely used in aquafeeds to promote growth and health of farmed fish.

Industry leaders are heavily investing in research and development to explore the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids. This is expected to expand the application area of oils derived from fish as they are rich in omega-3s.



Growing Demand for Fish Oil in Pharmaceuticals and Dietary Supplements

The pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries have witnessed a surge in the incorporation of fish oil, owing to its rich omega-3 content. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and effective solutions for health maintenance, leading to a higher demand for fish oil-based products. This trend is expected to continue, contributing significantly to market growth.

Fish Oil Industry Growth Driven by Omega-3 Health Benefits

The recognition of omega-3 fatty acids' health benefits has been a pivotal factor in the fish oil industry's expansion. Studies have demonstrated their positive effects on heart health, mental well-being, and overall inflammation reduction. This growing body of evidence has led to increased consumer trust and consumption of fish oil products.

Sustainable Fish Oil Sourcing and Market Impact

Sustainability has become a focal point in the fish oil market. Companies are adopting sustainable sourcing practices to ensure long-term availability and environmental responsibility. This shift towards sustainability not only preserves marine ecosystems but also appeals to environmentally conscious consumers, thereby positively impacting market dynamics.

Fish Oil Applications in Aquaculture and Livestock Feed

Aquaculture remains a dominant segment in fish oil application, with species such as salmon, shrimp, and trout benefiting from omega-3-enriched feed. These additives promote growth, immunity, and nutritional value in farmed fish. Additionally, the livestock feed industry is incorporating fish oil to enhance the health and productivity of animals, further driving demand.

“The fish oil market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by increasing consumer awareness of omega-3 health benefits. Expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and aquaculture will further accelerate market demand through 2035,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Key Trends in the Fish Oil Market

Growing Popularity of Omega-3 Supplements – Consumers are increasingly incorporating fish oil supplements into their diets due to their scientifically backed health benefits.

– Consumers are increasingly incorporating fish oil supplements into their diets due to their scientifically backed health benefits. Expanding Use in Aquaculture – Fish oil is a key ingredient in aquafeed, supporting the growth of farmed fish and seafood industries worldwide.

– Fish oil is a key ingredient in aquafeed, supporting the growth of farmed fish and seafood industries worldwide. Rising Demand in Cosmetics & Personal Care – The skincare industry is leveraging fish oil’s anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties in premium beauty products.

– The skincare industry is leveraging fish oil’s anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties in premium beauty products. Shift Towards Sustainable Sourcing – Ethical sourcing and eco-friendly extraction methods are becoming a key focus for manufacturers.

Industry Developments

Investment in Sustainable Fishing – Companies are adopting responsible fishing practices to prevent overfishing and ensure long-term supply sustainability.

– Companies are adopting responsible fishing practices to prevent overfishing and ensure long-term supply sustainability. Innovations in Plant-Based Omega-3 Alternatives – With increasing concerns over marine resource depletion, several companies are developing algal oil as an alternative to fish oil.

– With increasing concerns over marine resource depletion, several companies are developing as an alternative to fish oil. New Research on Medical Applications – Studies continue to explore fish oil’s benefits in treating mental health disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and inflammatory conditions.



Access the Complete Report – Drive Your Strategy Forward: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fish-oil-market

Key Takeaways from the Report

The fish oil market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9%, reaching USD 24,624.1 million by 2035.

Increasing awareness of omega-3 health benefits is a major growth driver.

Fish oil demand is expanding beyond health supplements to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and aquafeed.

Fish oil demand is expanding beyond health supplements to cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and aquafeed. Sustainable sourcing and plant-based omega-3 alternatives are emerging trends.

The United States, China, and Norway are key markets, with China leading growth at 6.3% CAGR.



High Consumption of Dietary Supplements Propelling Demand in the United States

The United States fish oil market is poised to register a CAGR of 3.8% during the assessment period. This is attributable to increasing spending on dietary supplements and the growing usage of fish-based oils in aqua feeds.

Americans are spending large amounts on dietary supplements, especially omega-3-based ones. This is expected to uplift the demand for fish oils in the nation throughout the assessment period.

Growing usage of these oils as feed additives is another prominent factor impacting sales growth. Leading animal feed companies in the United States are utilizing omega-3 fatty acids to enhance livestock productivity and health.

China Becoming a Promising Pocket for Players

Sales of fish oils in China are projected to soar at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2025 and 2035. This is attributable to rising awareness about the health benefits of oils derived from fish and increasing demand for nutraceuticals.

Developing countries like China are witnessing high consumption of omega-3 supplements and fortified foods owing to rising awareness of the health benefits of these products. This will continue to provide impetus for industry growth in these countries through 2035.

There is also an increased demand for nutraceutical products in China as they provide multiple health benefits. This is expected to further contribute to sales growth as fish oil has become a pivotal component in different nutraceutical products.

Competitive Landscape

The fish oil market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on sustainability, research, and product innovation to maintain their market positions. Leading companies are adopting advanced refining techniques to enhance fish oil purity and potency while ensuring compliance with environmental and regulatory standards.

Leading Manufacturers

DSM (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Croda International Plc (UK)

GC Rieber VivoMega (Norway)

Pelagia AS (Norway)

FF Skagen A/S (Denmark)

TASA (Peru)

Omega Protein Corporation (USA)

Copeinca ASA (Peru)

Golden Omega (Chile)

Explore Animal Nutrition Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-nutrition

Key Segments of the Report

By Grade:

Feed Grade, Food Grade, Pharma Grade

By Product Type:

Salmon Oil, Tuna Oil, Cod Liver Oil, Sardine Oil, Squalene Oil, Krill Oil, Anchovy Oil, Menhaden Oil and Others

By Process:

Crude Fish Oil, Refined Fish Oil, Modified Fish Oil

By End User:

Aqua-Feed, Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetic and Beauty Products

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

By registering a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2033, the global fish oil alternatives market opportunities seem promising. As per the global fish oil alternatives market analysis report, its net worth could be USD 2.5 billion in 2023.

The global Fishmeal and Fish Oil market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 7.8 billion by the year 2024, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.8% by 2024 to 2034.

The fish processing industry is expected to grow from USD 413.2 billion in the year 2025 to USD 732.9 billion by the end of the year 2035.

The Global Fish Meal market is poised to reach a value of USD 46,623.5 million in 2025, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach USD 71,714.9 million by the year 2035.

The Global Fish Protein Isolate industry is expected to be valued at USD 771.2 million in 2025. The industry is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1,560.2 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period.

The Global Fish Protein industry reached USD 764.3 million in 2019. Demand for Fish Protein registered a 6.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2019 to 2023.

The Fish Gelatine Market is estimated to be worth USD 305.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 414 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% over the assessment period of 2024 to 2034.

The Global Fish Collagen Market reached USD 1,129.7 million in 2019. Subsequently, demand for fish collagen grew by 4.8% through 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,473.9 million in 2024.

The global fish feed market is expected to accumulate a valuation of USD 116,480 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.