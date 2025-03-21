TORRAS Launches Ostand R Fitness Case: A Blend of Style, Function, and Durability

HONG KONG, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TORRAS is proud to announce the official launch of the Ostand R Fitness case. Having already captured significant media attention at this year's CES, this remarkable case is now available for consumers eager to embrace a blend of style, functionality, and durability in their mobile accessories.





A Splash of Color Inspired by Nature​

The Ostand R Fitness case comes in a range of captivating colors, each inspired by the beauty of nature. The Coastal Blue, reminiscent of gentle coastal breezes, offers a calming and refreshing look. The Mint Green, symbolizing vibrant new beginnings, adds a touch of freshness and vitality. And for those who want to make a statement, the bold Peach Glow provides that extra spark, making your device stand out from the crowd. These colors not only enhance the aesthetic appeal but also celebrate movement, self-expression, and our connection to the world around us.​

Design Meets Functionality​

Designed for individuals who value both spontaneity and stability, the Ostand R Fitness case features a unique grip-enhancing dotted texture. This texture mimics the tactile comfort of nature's finest sands, ensuring a secure hold even in the most active situations. The case also boasts track-inspired airbag cushioning, providing seamless protection against accidental drops and bumps. This advanced cushioning technology effectively absorbs and disperses impact forces, keeping your device safe from harm. Additionally, the 360° rotating stand is a game-changer. It adds a playful twist to your phone usage, offering versatility for every angle and every moment.

A Lifestyle Statement​

The Ostand R Fitness is more than just a case; it's a lifestyle statement. It combines understated design with the freedom to enjoy every day on your own terms. The classic Ostand circular design has been retained and updated with modern elements, making it a timeless accessory that complements any style. The simple yet versatile design allows for easy integration into your daily life, whether you're at work, at play, or on the go.​

Quality and Durability Guaranteed​



TORRAS is committed to providing high-quality products, and the Ostand R Fitness case is no exception. It offers excellent protection for your device, with features such as shockproofing, scratch resistance, and anti-yellowing properties. The case is also MagSafe compatible, allowing for seamless wireless charging and easy attachment of other MagSafe accessories. Built to last, this case will withstand the test of time and daily wear and tear, ensuring that your phone remains protected and stylish for years to come.​

The Ostand R Fitness case from TORRAS is a must-have for those seeking a perfect blend of style, functionality, and durability. Available now on Amazon for just $39.99, it's an affordable upgrade that offers great value. Don't miss out on the opportunity to enhance your mobile experience with this innovative product.

About TORRAS

TORRAS is an innovative and award-winning consumer electronics and accessories brand. We strive to constantly shatter the ordinary so consumers can enjoy a high-quality lifestyle. TORRAS aims to assist users in fully engaging in every aspect of life and enabling them to unleash their full potential anytime and anywhere. Since 2012, TORRAS has served over 100 million people in more than 148 regions with its products and services. For more information, please visit www.torraslife.com.

Media Contact

TORRAS Marketing: marketing@torraslife.com

TORRAS PR Manager: ashley@torras-global.com

