Sodium Silicate Market worth $6.83 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sodium Silicate Market is approximated to be USD 5.50 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 6.83 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Sodium silicate, also known as water glass, is a high-temperature melt compound of silica and sodium carbonate. It is utilized in detergents, adhesives, water treatment, and cement mix. Its most significant properties are alkalinity, binding capacity, and heat stability, making it useful for corrosion protection, sealing, and fireproofing uses.

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Sodium Silicate Market:

Drivers: Growing demand in detergent production

Restraint: Fluctuating raw material prices Opportunity: Application in green tire manufacturing Challenge: Environmental and regulatory compliance

Key Findings of the Study:

By Form, Liquid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 By Application, Detergents & Cleaning Agents segment accounted for the largest share in 2024 Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Sodium Silicate Market in 2024

The market of sodium silicate is driven by its increasing applications in the manufacturing of detergents, for which it acts as a vital component owing to its cleaning and emulsification properties. Increase in construction works also increases its application in cement and adhesives because of its superior binding and strengthening property. The paper and pulp sector also depends upon sodium silicate for bleaching, de-inking, and sizing purposes. Moreover, strict environmental regulations encouraging effective water treatment processes are driving the use of sodium silicate in wastewater treatment and purification. All these factors combined are driving the demand for sodium silicate in different industries.

Sodium silicate market based on form divided into liquid and solid types, where liquid segment is expected to lead the market in forecasted period at the highest CAGR of 5.0%. The reason being its higher solubility, better handling ease, and broad applications in detergents, water treatment, and paper manufacturing. Liquid sodium silicate is most commonly applied in construction work for corrosion protection and concrete densification. Industry players can capitalize on this trend by expanding production capacity, investing in advanced formulations, and targeting industries where liquid sodium silicate increases efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness, leading to higher profitability and market share

The market for sodium silicate is segmented based on application, encompasses precipitated silica, adhesives, detergents and cleaning products, pulp and paper, water treatment, and other applications. Precipitated silica is the fastest growing segment among these due to its rising demand in rubber, cosmetics, and food industries. Its uses as a tire reinforcing agent, food anti-caking agent, and personal care thickening agent are driving its growth. Market players can take advantage of the trend by maximizing production capacities, producing high-purity grades, and establishing customer bases in main industries to maximize profitability and coverage in the market.

The market for sodium silicate is regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Amongst them, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest market share in 2023 and is the fastest-growing region in the world. The growth is fueled by the high-paced industrialization, growing construction activities, mounting detergent production, and growing demand from the pulp and paper sector. The region offers tremendous opportunities for market participants, with every nation having its own growth drivers and investment opportunities. Asia Pacific's leadership in the sodium silicate market is mainly due to high industrialization in nations like China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.

The growing manufacturing industry of the region, including chemicals, textiles, and paper products, has created a growing demand for sodium silicate. Furthermore, huge investments going into infrastructure development like commercial complexes, residential complexes, and transportation systems are propelling the consumption of sodium silicate in construction activities like cement strengthening and soil stabilization. Market players have the opportunity to make the most out of this through increased capacity production and strategic alliance with manufacturing construction materials players. The Asian Pacific population and urbanization boom are driving an escalation in household and industrial cleaners demand.

Sodium silicate finds applications in the manufacturing of detergents and cleaning agents based on its emulsifying as well as binding properties. Those regions like China and India with a fast-expanding detergent market present a great business opportunity for sodium silicate manufacturers. Availability of large detergent manufacturing plants within the region means a high-demand base for businesses to increase the size of operations and bring forth localized, tailored formulations.

Asia Pacific serves as a main centre for pulp and paper products with China, Indonesia, and India being at the forefront.Sodium silicate has extensive applications in paper bleaching, de-inking, and sizing, thereby becoming a core chemical for the production of paper. The booming e-commerce market also increases packaging material demand, further driving sodium silicate demand in paper processing. Market players can look at collaborations with manufacturers of pulp and paper and investment in high-purity sodium silicate solutions to address this segment's growth.

Asian Pacific governments are enacting strict environmental policies to control water pollution and manage water sustainably. Sodium silicate is used on a large scale in water treatment processes, such as wastewater treatment and sludge conditioning. Nations like China and India, which are experiencing critical water contamination problems, are investing in advanced water treatment facilities. This provides a platform for sodium silicate manufacturers to work with government agencies and water treatment organizations to provide cost-effective and efficient solutions.

PQ Corporation (US) is a leading manufacturer of silicates, silicas, and derivative products. The company uses raw materials such as silica, alumina, alkali, and water to create a range of products, including sodium silicate, silicas, silica gel, precipitated silica, zeolites, metasilicate, and specialty silicates. These products serve various purposes, including cleaning, purification, construction, silica, and chemical manufacturing. PQ Corporation has utilized the acquisition strategy to strengthen its business and increase its global reach. The company’s long-term presence in the market has created a good brand name for it in the market.

