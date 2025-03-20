Governor Newsom statement on President Trump’s executive order to eliminate the Department of Education

News What you need to know: Engaged California is now live, and more than 6,000 people have signed up to be part of California’s new deliberative democracy platform. The first use case will focus on the Los Angeles fire recovery. SACRAMENTO – This week, California...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.