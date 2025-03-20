Prime Minister Golob: Europe must start taking concrete steps for its competitiveness

SLOVENIA, March 20 - Upon arriving at the summit, Prime Minister Golob welcomed the focus of this year's summit on competitiveness, as Europe faces an increasing innovation gap with China and the United States. "That is why we will discuss today how to increase investments in development, science, innovation and critical technologies. We have been doing this in Slovenia for the last three years since this government took office," the Prime Minister stated clearly.

Regarding security and defence, he highlighted the importance of developing the defence industry to strengthen competitiveness. He reiterated that "defence is certainly not just about weapons; it is much more – it also means security and resilience of society," adding that Slovenia has one of the best civil protection and rescue systems in Europe.

The Prime Minister announced that today's meeting would mark the first discussion on the so-called White Paper on the Future of European Defence, which also addresses the issue of funding the development of defence and security capabilities. He stated that both the loans and exemption clause from the fiscal rule amounting to 1.5% of GDP may be sufficient to meet Slovenia's needs. "The White Paper outlines several new areas, including cyber security, the use of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, drones and anti-drone defence, in which Slovenia has extensive expertise," he said.

He reiterated that the plan to increase defence and security expenditures would be prepared in April and then submitted to the National Assembly. "At that time, we will present in the National Assembly specific measures, concrete projects and also a breakdown of funds allocated to individual projects."

Prime Minister Golob went on to comment on the war in Ukraine, emphasising that violations of the UN Charter and aggression against a sovereign state pose a threat to the global order. While there is hope for a ceasefire or even a lasting peace, he warned of increasing global uncertainty. "That is why we must build resilience – not only within individual societies, such as Slovenia's – but also across Europe as a whole," he said, adding that natural disasters are also an increasingly frequent challenge that requires a comprehensive resilience strategy.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister summarised the key points of Mario Draghi's report on EU competitiveness: accelerating investments in innovation, science and development; greater integration within the European Union, particularly in energy markets where Europe is uncompetitive in terms of pricing; and strengthening the Banking Union and Capital Markets Union to attract European private capital.

The meeting's agenda will also cover migration, the situation in the Middle East, multilateralism and a strategic discussion on the next Multiannual Financial Framework for 2028-2034. The European Council is also expected to discuss the current situation in the Western Balkans.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will join the leaders at the summit discussions as well.