President Donald J. Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Oklahoma

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Oklahoma to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding from Nov. 2-5, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding in Adair, Garvin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Stephens and Washita counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Tonia A. Pence has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

