Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Executive Order to Dismantle the US Department of Education

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement on threats to the hundreds of millions of dollars in Department of Education funding Arizona receives:

“I am deeply concerned about the actions that are being taken to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education. Arizona receives almost $1 billion in ongoing K-12 education programs through the Department of Education. Arizona students also rely on the Department to access the FAFSA that unlocks Pell Grants and other financial aid. Any potential cuts to these critical funding streams and services would have far-reaching effects on Arizona students from preschool to K-12 and higher education.

“These programs provide Arizona’s public schools with resources to support students with disabilities and students from low-income households, provide Career and Technical Education, offer preschool programs, and provide important funding for disadvantaged schools, including on tribal land and in rural areas. The Department also provides support and funding for Arizona students to pursue higher education. Now is the time we should be doubling down on our investments in public education, not creating uncertainty. As Governor, I will do everything in my power to protect education funding for Arizona’s students.”

The U.S. Department of Education provides Arizona over $855 million in K-12 public school funding each year for programs, including: