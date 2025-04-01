Learn And Play® Montessori School Announces Enhanced Content on Childcare for Busy Bay Area Parents

Learn And Play® Montessori School is proud to announce newly updated content on childcare.

Childcare is important for both kids and parents. Our new options provide much-needed support for Bay Area families.” — Learn And Play® Montessori School

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn And PlayMontessori School, a part of Busy Bees ( https://www.busybeesna.com/ ) - one of the world's largest providers of early years education and care, is proud to announce new content focused on quality childcare for busy Bay Area parents. The new content helps parents research their childcare choices, as they balance their careers with the needs of children from ages 18 months up to kindergarten.Persons interested in reviewing the newly updated content can view the childcare page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/childcare/ ; and a sample blog post at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/blog/writing-at-home/ . Those who are ready to investigate actual options can book a school tour. The company has numerous Bay Area campuses from San Carlos ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/san-carlos/ ) to Hercules https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/hercules/ ), Irvington (Fremont) ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/irvington-fremont/ ) to Sunnyvale https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/sunnyvale/ ) and beyond.Here is the background on the new content. Given the fact that the Bay Area has many dual-income households, reliable childcare is not only a necessity for parents, but it is also a crucial building block for children. Kids need a solid educational foundation, while parents want to be able to juggle their careers with the joys (and requirements) of being a parent. In particular, the updated childcare content emphasizes the manner in which the educational programs nurture children from as young as 18 months to kindergarten (availability, varying by campus) with a structured but open approach to learning. The approach is inspired by Montessori and focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) learning. It provides children with exposure to important academic concepts while building social and emotional skills. Instead of "babysitting" like most traditional childcare centers, Learn And PlayMontessori School incorporates active learning, setting children up for success in preschool, kindergarten, and beyond in age-appropriate ways.Early childhood experiences shape a child's ability to learn, adapt, and problem-solve, making high-quality childcare with structured, age-appropriate learning essential for long-term success. Exposure to foundational subjects like math, science, and language at an early age fosters academic and professional achievement.The convenience continues as flexible hours allow working parents to drop off early and pick up late so that they can seamlessly balance professional and family life. Families can book a school tour today to see the Montessori plus STEM approach in action.ABOUT BUSY BEES NORTH AMERICA AND LEARN AND PLAYMONTESSORI SCHOOLBusy Bees North America is one of the leading child care providers on the continent with more than 235 schools across Canada and the USA. The organization is dedicated to offering exceptional care and education to children with an innovative curriculum that ignites curiosity and sets the stage for a lifelong educational journey. Learn more at https://www.busybeesna.com/ . Learn And PlayMontessori School ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ ) is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Its mission is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, kindergarten and after-school education with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.