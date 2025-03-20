MEDIA ADVISORY: Minister Anand to Announce First Round of Projects through the NGen-led Homebuilding Technology and Innovation Fund
HAMILTON, Ontario, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT:
The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry will deliver an announcement to highlight the first round of approved projects through the Homebuilding Technology and innovation Fund led by NGen.
WHO:
- Hon. Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
- Charles Alexandre Rioux, Director of Strategy, Habitations Mont Carleton
- Marilou Hudon-Huot, VP Residential Development, Société de développement Angus
- Nancy Mancini, Director of Communications, Provencher_Roy
- William Dubois, Project Development Manager, NGen
WHEN:
Friday, March 21, 2025, 12:30PM ET – 1PM ET
Arrive by 12:15PM ET
WHERE:
276 Rue Saint-Jacques #700, Montréal, QC H2Y 1N3
WHY:
This event will highlight NGen’s latest investments in projects across Canada that will improve design, industrial processes, and supply chains to manufacture homes faster, cheaper and greener.
MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:
Press Q&A Opportunity following formal announcement.
RSVP:
Please RSVP by email to myah.tomasi@feddevontario.gc.ca
CONTACT:
Robbie MacLeod
Director, Strategic Communications
NGen
Robbie.macleod@ngen.ca
613-297-3578
Myah Tomasi
Director of Communications
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry
myah.tomasi@feddevontario.gc.ca
343-543-7210
