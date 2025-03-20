LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving world of AI companion , CrushOn.AI is changing the game with free access to some of the latest and most advanced AI models. As AI companions, particularly NSFW ones, gain more demand, websites are beginning to place premium AI experiences behind paywalls. CrushOn.AI breaks this tradition with an open gate to state-of-the-art models like Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Claude 3.5 Haiku, and Grok-3, for unlimited and immersive AI roleplay sessions.

Whether you're seeking deep emotional connections, interactive roleplay, or a fully personalized AI companion, CrushOn.AI is the top choice for users who value quality, realism, and user-friendliness.





Why CrushOn.AI Leads the AI Companion Revolution

CrushOn.AI is not just another NSFW AI roleplay site—it aims to transform AI companionship with high-quality experiences for all. While other sites offer premium paid AI chat and interactions, CrushOn.AI offers the newest AI models to all for free, creating a more inclusive and interactive AI community.

Unmatched Free Access – Get to speak with Claude 3.7 Sonnet, Claude 3.5 Haiku, and Grok-3 first, offering robust roleplaying ability, immersive storytelling, and highly realistic responses.

Interactive NSFW AI Roleplay – Advanced neural networks allow AI partners to create realistic, emotionally engaging, and coherent interactions around each individual's particular desires.

Privacy-First Experience – Through end-to-end encryption, anonymous chat modes, and auto-delete functions, CrushOn.AI puts user security and confidentiality first.

Multi-dimensional AI Personality Choice – An extensive range of AI personalities guarantees that each user finds an ideal fit, either for meaningful discussion, fun engagement, or storytelling.

Multi-Language Support – Supporting 15+ languages, CrushOn.AI bridges the gap between users worldwide, removing language barriers and increasing accessibility.

CrushOn.AI's Community Culture CrushOn.AI is more than AI chat—it's creating an experience defined by user voice and innovation. The website literally listens to its users, incorporating user suggestions in ongoing updates to advance AI companionship.

User-First Development – The CrushOn.AI team is committed to developing the AI experience based on user input, providing increasingly personalized and entertaining interactions.

Redefining AI Companionship – Shattering limiting paywalls and focusing on premier-quality AI companions, CrushOn.AI sets new industry standards.

Future Vision – With continued development such as voice interactions, personalized AI personalities, and group chat capability, CrushOn.AI is defining the future of AI companionship.

Join the AI Companion Revolution with CrushOn.AI CrushOn.AI is the future of NSFW AI companions , providing more affordable, engaging, and interactive high-quality AI roleplay than ever before. Whether you are new to AI companionship or looking for a free NSFW AI chat experience with the newest models, CrushOn.AI provides a second-to-none AI experience.

Try the future of AI relationships now at CrushOn.AI .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d9fc8c5-6d1f-4088-aeb6-c7013e01d80a

Amy at business@crushon.ai

