Federman & Sherwood Investigates Heart to Heart Hospice Holdings, LLC for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Heart to Heart Hospice Holdings, LLC with respect to their recent data breach. Heart to Heart recently discovered a cybersecurity incident that impacted its IT systems. Immediately upon identifying the incident, Heart to Heart engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to access, contain, and remediate the incident. Heart to Heart launched an investigation into the nature and scope of the incident to determine what information was accessed and acquired by the unauthorized party. The investigation determined that the following personal information was accessed: individuals name, address, Social Security number, health insurance information and medical treatment information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


