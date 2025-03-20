Bitfarms Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bitfarms (“Bitfarms” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BITF) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Bitfarms investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On December 9, 2024, after market close, Bitfarms issued a press release titled "Bitfarms Announces Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements." The company disclosed that its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023 contained a material error related to the classification of proceeds from digital asset sales and would need to be restated. Additionally, Bitfarms identified an accounting error concerning the redemption of warrants in 2023, prompting further adjustments.

Following this announcement, Bitfarms' stock price dropped 6% on December 10, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.