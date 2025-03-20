Roma CBP officers seize over $3.6M in cocaine

ROMA, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Roma Port of Entry seized more than $3.6 million in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

The seizure occurred on March 19 at the Roma International Bridge when CBP officers referred a tractor trailer hauling a mixed commodity shipment for an enforcement inspection. A nonintrusive imaging system scan revealed anomalies within the commodity. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 110 packages containing a total of 124.86 kilograms (275.22 lbs.) of alleged cocaine concealed within the shipment.

Packages containing 275 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry.

“This significant seizure of cocaine exemplifies the steadfast dedication of our officers to CBP’s border security mission,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry. “It also highlights the effective utilization of CBP officer experience and technology.”

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $3,675,379.

CBP turned the narcotics, tractor trailer and driver over to Roma Police Department, who initiated a criminal investigation.

