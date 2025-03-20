CBP officers at the Port of Buffalo arrest Ukrainian man wanted for attempted murder in Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, arrested a Ukrainian citizen who was encountered with an active felony arrest warrant from Florida.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

Yesterday, CBP officers encountered Ruslan Anatoliyovych Chernotkach, a 48-year-old-male citizen of Ukraine, after being refused entry to Canada. During the primary inspection, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that Chernotkach was wanted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Orlando, Florida for Attempted Murder. CBP officers then took Chernotkach into custody and transported him to the secondary examination area for further investigation. CBP officers verified the identity of Chernotkach, contacted the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed the active felony warrant.

“Our CBP officers continue to perform outstanding work, diligently screening all travelers entering the country including identifying and arresting wanted fugitives,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “This apprehension highlights their commitment as we work alongside our law enforcement partners to bring fugitives of heinous crimes to justice.”

Chernotkach was processed by CBP officers and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department. He is currently being held by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, as a Fugitive from Justice and awaiting extradition.

