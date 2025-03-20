Man apprehended at Progreso Port of Enty for cocaine possession warrant; subject subsequently investigated for alleged threats to CBP officers

PROGRESO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Progreso Port of Entry apprehended a noncompliant traveler wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. The same traveler subsequently was investigated for allegedly making terroristic threats to CBP officers during his processing.

On March 19, CBP officers at the Progreso International Bridge referred pedestrian Armando Olguin, 37, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance issued by the U.S. Marshal Service.

“Our CBP officers continue to apprehend wanted persons on a routine basis as they conduct their daily inspectional operations. As we have stated before, verbal threats or aggressive physical behavior toward CBP officers or any officer will absolutely not be tolerated,” said Port Director Jorge Galvan, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. “As this case aptly illustrates, any physical aggression or verbal threats toward CBP officers during one’s processing carries criminal consequences.”

CBP officers confirmed the warrant and turned Olguin over to U.S. Marshals for adjudication of the warrant. While at the port, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated a criminal investigation under Texas Penal Code, Section 22.07 (a) (2)-terroristic threats to an individual.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

