Black Box Intelligence Announces 2025 Best Practices Awards Nominees to Recognize Industry Leaders

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Box Intelligence , the leader in data solutions for the restaurant industry, is proud to announce the nominees for its 2025 Best Practices Awards (BPAs). Now in their 21st year, the BPAs honor restaurant brands that excel in two critical areas proven to drive superior financial performance: workforce management and guest experience.Each year, Black Box Intelligence evaluates performance across hundreds of thousands of restaurant units, leveraging the industry’s most comprehensive and best sourced data set.Brands are recognized in two categories—Employer of Choice and Voice of the Customer—across major industry segments from Quick Service to Fine Dining.Victor Fernandez, Chief Insights Officer at Black Box Intelligence."What makes these awards so meaningful is that the results are completely determined by what our data has consistently determined to be tenants of exceptional restaurant brands. These nominees represent the best of the best when it comes to creating strong workplace cultures and delivering experiences that resonate with guests.“Our team analyzed extensive workforce and guest sentiment data to identify the brands truly leading the industry in these critical areas. We are delighted to recognize these top brands for their outstanding performance."Winners will be announced in mid-April.2025 Best Practices Awards NomineesEmployer of ChoiceRecognizing brands that demonstrate excellence in workforce management based on turnover metrics and other key indicators tied to financial success.Quick Service:Pizza HutCulver'sBagel BrandsFast Casual:Panda ExpressTorchy's TacosCity BBQFamily Dining:Eat n ParkFirst WatchSilver DinerCasual Dining:LongHorn SteakhouseOlive GardenLou Malnati's PizzaUpscale Casual:Seasons 52The Cheesecake FactoryBahama BreezeFine Dining:The Capital GrilleEddie V'sFleming'sVoice of the CustomerHonoring brands with the highest guest sentiment scores based on comprehensive online review data collected throughout 2024.Limited Service:In-N-OutUrbane CafeTorchy's TacosVelvet TacoCavaFull Service:Twin PeaksThe Capital GrilleEddie V'sSeasons 52Willie’s Grill & IcehouseInternational:Coco BambuThe Seafood BarUrban Pubs and BarsNoble Restaurant GroupCannibale RoyaleAward MethodologyEmployer of Choice nominees are selected based on management, non-management, and general manager turnover rates—key metrics statistically linked to stronger financial performance.Voice of the Customer nominees achieve top guest sentiment scores, measured by average star ratings across major online review platforms.Visit the Black Box Intelligence website for more information on the BPAs and a list of previous winners.About Black Box IntelligenceBlack Box Intelligence is a data and technology company serving multi-unit restaurant businesses. With a history built on drawing on financial performance and workforce intelligence from a network of 120,000+ restaurant units, it now combines the best benchmarking in the industry with experience management and guest sentiment measurement technology to provide a clear and quantifiable roadmap for operational success.

