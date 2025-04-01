Black Box Intelligence Announces 2025 Best Practices Awards Nominees to Recognize Industry Leaders
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Box Intelligence, the leader in data solutions for the restaurant industry, is proud to announce the nominees for its 2025 Best Practices Awards (BPAs). Now in their 21st year, the BPAs honor restaurant brands that excel in two critical areas proven to drive superior financial performance: workforce management and guest experience.
Each year, Black Box Intelligence evaluates performance across hundreds of thousands of restaurant units, leveraging the industry’s most comprehensive and best sourced data set.
Brands are recognized in two categories—Employer of Choice and Voice of the Customer—across major industry segments from Quick Service to Fine Dining.
Victor Fernandez, Chief Insights Officer at Black Box Intelligence.
"What makes these awards so meaningful is that the results are completely determined by what our data has consistently determined to be tenants of exceptional restaurant brands. These nominees represent the best of the best when it comes to creating strong workplace cultures and delivering experiences that resonate with guests.
“Our team analyzed extensive workforce and guest sentiment data to identify the brands truly leading the industry in these critical areas. We are delighted to recognize these top brands for their outstanding performance."
Winners will be announced in mid-April.
2025 Best Practices Awards Nominees
Employer of Choice
Recognizing brands that demonstrate excellence in workforce management based on turnover metrics and other key indicators tied to financial success.
Quick Service:
Pizza Hut
Culver's
Bagel Brands
Fast Casual:
Panda Express
Torchy's Tacos
City BBQ
Family Dining:
Eat n Park
First Watch
Silver Diner
Casual Dining:
LongHorn Steakhouse
Olive Garden
Lou Malnati's Pizza
Upscale Casual:
Seasons 52
The Cheesecake Factory
Bahama Breeze
Fine Dining:
The Capital Grille
Eddie V's
Fleming's
Voice of the Customer
Honoring brands with the highest guest sentiment scores based on comprehensive online review data collected throughout 2024.
Limited Service:
In-N-Out
Urbane Cafe
Torchy's Tacos
Velvet Taco
Cava
Full Service:
Twin Peaks
The Capital Grille
Eddie V's
Seasons 52
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
International:
Coco Bambu
The Seafood Bar
Urban Pubs and Bars
Noble Restaurant Group
Cannibale Royale
Award Methodology
Employer of Choice nominees are selected based on management, non-management, and general manager turnover rates—key metrics statistically linked to stronger financial performance.
Voice of the Customer nominees achieve top guest sentiment scores, measured by average star ratings across major online review platforms.
Visit the Black Box Intelligence website for more information on the BPAs and a list of previous winners.
About Black Box Intelligence
Black Box Intelligence is a data and technology company serving multi-unit restaurant businesses. With a history built on drawing on financial performance and workforce intelligence from a network of 120,000+ restaurant units, it now combines the best benchmarking in the industry with experience management and guest sentiment measurement technology to provide a clear and quantifiable roadmap for operational success.
Andy Smith
Each year, Black Box Intelligence evaluates performance across hundreds of thousands of restaurant units, leveraging the industry’s most comprehensive and best sourced data set.
Brands are recognized in two categories—Employer of Choice and Voice of the Customer—across major industry segments from Quick Service to Fine Dining.
Victor Fernandez, Chief Insights Officer at Black Box Intelligence.
"What makes these awards so meaningful is that the results are completely determined by what our data has consistently determined to be tenants of exceptional restaurant brands. These nominees represent the best of the best when it comes to creating strong workplace cultures and delivering experiences that resonate with guests.
“Our team analyzed extensive workforce and guest sentiment data to identify the brands truly leading the industry in these critical areas. We are delighted to recognize these top brands for their outstanding performance."
Winners will be announced in mid-April.
2025 Best Practices Awards Nominees
Employer of Choice
Recognizing brands that demonstrate excellence in workforce management based on turnover metrics and other key indicators tied to financial success.
Quick Service:
Pizza Hut
Culver's
Bagel Brands
Fast Casual:
Panda Express
Torchy's Tacos
City BBQ
Family Dining:
Eat n Park
First Watch
Silver Diner
Casual Dining:
LongHorn Steakhouse
Olive Garden
Lou Malnati's Pizza
Upscale Casual:
Seasons 52
The Cheesecake Factory
Bahama Breeze
Fine Dining:
The Capital Grille
Eddie V's
Fleming's
Voice of the Customer
Honoring brands with the highest guest sentiment scores based on comprehensive online review data collected throughout 2024.
Limited Service:
In-N-Out
Urbane Cafe
Torchy's Tacos
Velvet Taco
Cava
Full Service:
Twin Peaks
The Capital Grille
Eddie V's
Seasons 52
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
International:
Coco Bambu
The Seafood Bar
Urban Pubs and Bars
Noble Restaurant Group
Cannibale Royale
Award Methodology
Employer of Choice nominees are selected based on management, non-management, and general manager turnover rates—key metrics statistically linked to stronger financial performance.
Voice of the Customer nominees achieve top guest sentiment scores, measured by average star ratings across major online review platforms.
Visit the Black Box Intelligence website for more information on the BPAs and a list of previous winners.
About Black Box Intelligence
Black Box Intelligence is a data and technology company serving multi-unit restaurant businesses. With a history built on drawing on financial performance and workforce intelligence from a network of 120,000+ restaurant units, it now combines the best benchmarking in the industry with experience management and guest sentiment measurement technology to provide a clear and quantifiable roadmap for operational success.
Andy Smith
Black Box Intelligence
+1 312-802-9846
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.