YourUpdate TV Speaks with Mia Syn About National Nutrition Month

D S Simon Media and YourUpdate TV partner on nationwide media tour with Mia Syn discussing National Nutrition Month

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March is National Nutrition Month, a time to focus on making informed choices about food, supplements, and nutrition to develop healthy habits. Registered dietitian and nationally recognized nutrition expert, Mia Syn, discussed how small changes can have a big impact on our health.

Here are Mia Syn’s top choices:

Kid-Friendly Gut Support to Fill Nutritional Gaps

We see it every day that many kids struggle to get enough nutrients from food alone with 95% of kids and adults not meeting the daily fiber recommendation. That is why Begin Health Daily Growing Up Prebiotics is an ideal supplement that is gentle, clean, and kid-friendly to fill kids’ nutritional gaps without any added stress for parents.

Growing Up Prebiotics delivers 3g of fiber with each serving and it is ideal for picky eaters with their tasteless and texture less formulation can easily mix it into drinks, soft foods or snacks undetected.

These promote long-term gut health because they are formulated with Human Milk Oligosaccharide (HMOs), the leading prebiotic in human breast milk to establish healthy gut microbiome.

Food and beverages that are not only great for us but also taste great

Fish is packed with protein and vitamins, supporting brain, bone, and heart health.

And with Morey’s Fine Fish & Seafood, enjoying premium, better-for-you seafood has never been easier! Since 1937, Morey’s has brought bold flavors and responsibly sourced seafood straight to your table. Morey’s products include premium filets paired with chef-inspired marinades and more.

Try their Wild Salmon Seasoned Grill with smoky garlic seasoning, Wild Cod Butter & Herb with a buttery herb blend, or Wild Flounder Garlic & Herb infused with Mediterranean flavors.

Morey’s—simple to prepare, delicious to enjoy, and the perfect way to serve up a five-star meal at home!

More info about Morey’s available at https://moreys.com/ . Product available in grocery stores nationwide. Find a store near you that carries our products by visiting Moreys.com/Where-To-Buy.

For a beverage option that is registered dietitian approved there is the rich, creamy, and oh-so-delicious— Planet Oat Oatmilk.

I have found this delicious and nutritious oatmilk to be the perfect way to upgrade your favorite drinks and recipes!

Whether it’s coffee, smoothies, cereal, or straight from the glass, this dietitian-approved oatmilk is packed with calcium and crafted to meet every taste. And it tastes even better knowing that the brand’s unsweetened varieties contain zero grams of sugar and just 40 to 70 calories per serving.

With flavors like Original, Barista Lovers, Extra Creamy, Vanilla, Unsweetened Vanilla, Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Extra Creamy, and Dark Chocolate – Planet Oat meets consumers' varied tastes and needs.

Science-backed solutions for your wellness routine



If you are looking for ways to upgrade your wellness routine with science-backed, clean and potent nutritional solutions here is a wonderful suggestion.

Royal Jelly, the exclusive food of the queen bee, is a nutritional powerhouse that supports cognitive function, and when combined with 500mg of Cognizin® Citicoline, which is clinically researched to support memory, focus and attention; it’s a no brainer.

Beekeeper's Naturals have combined these key ingredients in an innovative liposomal delivery system improving bioavailability, to help your body absorb more of the nutrients it needs more easily, in a convenient – one-a-day – single serve pouch.

For more information about Cognizin® you can visit Cognizin.com and remember to look for Cognizin on the label.

Effective ways to support overall health

Whether your focus is heart health, stress response, brain health, metabolism, energy, or beauty, you’ll find a formula that’s right for you with Dr. Formulated Multi + multivitamins from Garden of Life.

Dr. Formulated Multi + multivitamins offer probiotic-fermented whole food multis plus clinically studied ingredients to provide support for overall health plus your specialized needs.​ These are probiotic-fermented "whole food" vitamins made with patented Liposomal Technology to promote nutrient absorption† They also include clinically studied probiotics to promote healthy digestion and support immune health.

Meet a multi with more: Just one capsule daily combines probiotic-fermented whole food multivitamins with added ingredients to support overall health plus your specialized needs.

The entire Dr. Formulated Multi+ line from Garden of Life can be found at The Vitamin Shoppe stores or vitaminshoppe.com, the leading destination for lifelong wellness solutions.

For more information, visit NutritionByMia.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0952775-18c5-4db2-9e48-fa28513cb9ea

