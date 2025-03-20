Bombardier, TCS, and TECHNATION Canada Announce the Winners of the SustAInable Aviation Student Innovation Challenge

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and TECHNATION Canada are proud to announce the winners of the SustAInable Aviation Student Innovation Challenge, a competition aimed at empowering Quebec's post-secondary students to shape the future of business aviation.

During an inspiring day at Bombardier’s Laurent Beaudoin Completion Centre in Dorval, Québec, the student finalists presented their proposals that leveraged artificial intelligence to support the aviation industry’s continued efforts toward sustainability. Quebec’s Chief Innovation Officer Luc Sirois kicked-off the event with a keynote speech that addressed the current state of AI.

Throughout the challenge, students were supported by Bombardier and TCS’ seasoned experts, who provided regular insights and mentoring to the various teams. Executives from both companies also took part in this thrilling event, serving on the jury for the final stage of the competition. And, to further demonstrate the potential of artificial intelligence, the judging panel also included a robot, powered by groundbreaking Generative AI technology. The robot interacted with the students with human-level conversational and social skills, listened to all the pitch presentations and posed questions to the finalists in both French and English.

“At Bombardier, innovation is an integral part of our DNA. We were therefore thrilled to open our doors to Quebec students with a passion for technology, and to hear their ideas for continuing to propel the world of business aviation towards a more sustainable future,” commented Brigitte Larivière, Chief Information Officer, Bombardier. “We are impressed by the creativity shown by the students and now look forward to welcoming the competition winners into our internship program.”

“We are so proud to support the next generation of leaders and innovators, and we’re excited to see how these transformative ideas influence Bombardier,” Soumen Roy, Executive Director and Country Head, Canada, TCS. “At TCS, we believe that innovation lies at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and collaboration. This challenge offers students an incredible opportunity to contribute to the future of AI and aviation while gaining exposure to Montreal’s dynamic tech community.”

"Sustainability is a strategy that every industry must deploy to protect our planet, and the aviation sector is helping lead the way. The SustAInable Aviation Challenge is a unique initiative that has engaged our next generation of innovators. TECHNATION, Bombardier and TCS have come together as partners to address critical issues like sustainability, presenting real-world challenges for Canada's future tech talent to tackle while using innovative AI solutions. A win-win for Canada and for all!"

“Montréal is a major aerospace hub, and we have a clear ambition to make the metropolis a world leader in decarbonizing aviation. That's why I'm delighted to see an initiative like the SustAInable Aviation Student Challenge in Montréal. It's all about innovation that promotes sustainable development through artificial intelligence, areas of expertise that make our metropolis shine on a global scale. What's more, listening to the younger generation is of paramount importance to our Administration, and this challenge directly involves students. It mobilizes their creativity by encouraging them to share their ideas, and offers them tremendous opportunities for the future.”

Nearly 100 students enrolled in the challenge from various disciplines including engineering, computer science and commerce, with 25 students moving on to the final round. The challenge offered participants the chance to win cash prizes totaling $16,000 as well as secure valuable internships, while making a lasting impact on the future of aviation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b02a708f-d016-4d50-af78-ebafdf148476

SustAInable Aviation Student Innovation Challenge SustAInable Aviation Student Innovation Challenge winners with members of the jury

