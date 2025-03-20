Chawne Kimber Selected as Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty at Pitzer College

Kimber is a higher education leader and mathematician who channels social justice into her work as a celebrated quilter

Claremont, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitzer College announces the selection of distinguished mathematician, administrator, and artist Chawne Kimber as Pitzer’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty. Her term begins July 1.

“Dr. Kimber brings a wealth of experience in higher education leadership and a deep commitment to academic excellence, social responsibility, and intercultural understanding—values at the core of Pitzer’s mission,” said Pitzer College President Strom Thacker and Pitzer Faculty Executive Committee Chair Carina Johnson in an announcement to the Pitzer community.

Kimber comes to Pitzer from Washington and Lee University, where she served as the dean of the College, overseeing 21 departments and 13 interdisciplinary programs. Previously she was a professor and head of the Mathematics Department at Lafayette College, where she helped foster a culture of inclusivity and innovation in STEM education. Kimber also co-founded the Summer Program to Advance Leadership in STEM, an initiative supporting students from underrepresented backgrounds in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

A native of Kentucky, Kimber started her academic journey at the University of Florida, where she initially pursued engineering before transitioning to mathematics. She earned her master’s degree from the University of North Carolina in 1995 and completed her PhD in 1999 at the University of Florida.

Her research in mathematics bridges abstract algebra and functional analysis, and she is also known for integrating social justice themes into her teaching, which aligns with Pitzer’s emphasis on interdisciplinary teaching and learning.

In addition to these professional distinctions, Kimber is also an internationally recognized quilter whose works explore themes of race, identity, and activism. Influenced by her family's legacy of quilting in Alabama, she has exhibited her work at prestigious institutions, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum. Her quilts, described as both contemporary and deeply rooted in historical traditions, have received acclaim for their thought-provoking narratives and bold artistic expression.

“It’s a quiet way, at first, during the making, to deal with issues. But then, out there in the world, my quilts sort of speak for me,” Kimber said in a 2020 Washington Post interview.

In a Washington and Lee University announcement about Kimber’s selection, Provost Lena Hill commended Kimber for her impact on the university.

“Chawne has accomplished a great deal as dean of the College,” Hill said. “She combined her impressive administrative sensibility with her dedication to mentoring faculty and staff to implement important processes throughout the College. … She will be a terrific vice president of academic affairs and dean of faculty, and Pitzer College is fortunate to have her. I thank Chawne for her service to W & L, and I congratulate President Thacker and the Pitzer faculty on an excellent choice.”

About Pitzer College: Founded in 1963, Pitzer College is a leading liberal arts and sciences college and has been consistently ranked among the nation’s top higher education institutions by The Princeton Review. The College emphasizes environmental and interdisciplinary studies, the arts, humanities, and social, behavioral, and natural sciences. With 1,200 students, Pitzer College is a member of The Claremont Colleges, a unique group in U.S. higher education that consists of five undergraduate colleges and two graduate institutions. At Pitzer, students have access to all the resources of a major university while enjoying the benefits of a small liberal arts college experience and its personalized approach to education. Learn more about Pitzer College.

