9th Circuit upholds contempt finding against California over prison mental health crisis

California prisons have failed for decades to provide staffing or treatment for many thousands of mentally ill inmates and must pay fines that could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

