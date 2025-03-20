Jaime Sayre Kawaja Returns to Kentucky to Lead Gray’s Stations in the Lexington/Hazard Market

ATLANTA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media has named Jaime Sayre Kawaja as General Manager and Director of Sales for WKYT and WYMT, which together serve as the CBS affiliates for the Lexington/Hazard, Kentucky, television market. Effective April 1, she will succeed Jeff Anderson, who recently announced his decision to pursue new opportunities outside of local television.

Jaime Kawaja has spent her entire career at Gray Media and brings 28 years of experience in sales and marketing to her new position. She began her career as an intern at WKYT and soon joined the station full-time as an account executive. Over the years, she held numerous positions at WKYT including regional, digital and local sales manager. She served as the station’s general sales manager between 2018 and 2022, when she relocated to West Palm Beach to serve as the General Manager and Director of Sales of WFLX, Gray’s FOX affiliate for that market.

Jaime holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing/Management from the University of Kentucky. She is active in several advertising, media and service organizations, including Women Leading Kentucky and the National Association of Women Business Owners. She also helped found the Kentucky chapter of the American Women in Radio and Television.





About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

