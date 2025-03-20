Attorney General Bird Urges Court to Protect Education Benefits for Veterans and Military Families

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims to protect veterans’ benefits for military veterans and their children.

Since World War II, the United States has promised to provide education benefits to veterans and their families through the Montgomery and Post-9/11 G.I. Bills. These benefits cover expenses such as tuition, books, supplies, counseling, and living allowances. Although no amount of money can repay U.S. veterans for their service and sacrifice, these benefits support them in adjusting back to civilian life. The benefits can also be transferred to the immediate family of servicemembers and veterans, who have also sacrificed for the country.

When Lieutenant Colonel Paul Yoon, a decorated 24-year Army veteran with deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kosovo, attempted to transfer 14 months of his G.I. Bill benefits to his daughter for law school, the Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) granted less than two months. Colonel Toby Doran, a 27-year Air Force veteran with deployments to Iraq and service in the Mediterranean and Southwest Asia, also attempted to transfer 14 months of his Post-9/11 G.I. Bill benefits to his son for college. The VA, again, limited the transfer of benefits to just over two months.

“Our veterans have served and sacrificed to protect us and our freedoms,” said Attorney General Bird. “Now, it is our turn to protect them. Veterans and their families rely on these benefits to get an education, adjust to civilian life, and support their loved ones. I’m urging the court to protect these important education benefits for veterans and military families.”

The U.S. Supreme Court recently emphasized in Rudisill v. McDonough that veterans who qualify under both G.I. Bills are entitled to a total of 48 months of benefits. Despite the court ruling, the VA has denied veterans the benefits they earned in service to the country.

The States make the case that the VA’s denial of veterans’ education benefits defies the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Rudisill, which made clear that veterans are entitled to collect benefits under both the Montgomery G.I. Bill and Post-9/11 G.I. Bill.

Iowa joined the Virginia-led amicus brief, along with all 48 other states, including Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, the District of Columbia, and the Northern Mariana Islands.

