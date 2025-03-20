Attorney General Bird Statement on Secretary of State Confirming Hundreds of Noncitizens Registered to Vote

DES MOINES—Secretary of State Paul Pate today announced that his audit of voter registration lists confirmed 277 noncitizens who are registered to vote, 35 noncitizens who successfully voted in the 2024 election, and five noncitizens who attempted to vote but were rejected. Those cases have been turned over to the Department of Public Safety and the Iowa Attorney General’s office for next steps. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement in response:

“State and federal law are clear: only American citizens can vote. Law enforcement will first investigate these cases of alleged illegal noncitizen voting and registration. If charges are warranted, those cases will be referred to my office for prosecution to enforce our election integrity laws and ensure Iowans have elections that they can count on.”

