Study finds 90% of Medicaid managed care plans cover at least one AUD medication without priority and quantity limits

A JAMA Network Open study published March 13 found that 90% of Medicaid managed care plans cover at least one alcohol use disorder medication without prior authorization and quantity limits. It also noted that while Medicaid managed care plans are the largest payer for addiction treatment services, approximately 43% cover all four AUD treatments approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

“This study suggests that efforts to expand AUD medication prescribing may be limited by gaps in health insurance coverage,” the study notes. “Medicaid MCPs and states can support AUD medication utilization by covering these medications without applying utilization management strategies.”