T-Max Lending LLC Closes $25.6 Million Land Acquisition and Construction Financing for 105-Unit Multifamily Property in Jefferson County, Louisville, Kentucky.

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T-Max Lending LLC, a leading real estate lending firm, has to announced the successful closing of a $25.6 million financing package for the acquisition of land and the construction of a 105-unit multifamily property in Jefferson County, Louisville, Kentucky. The loan, structured with a 9.5% interest rate and a term of four and a half years, underscores T-Max Lending LLC’s commitment to supporting high-quality real estate developments and contributing to the growing demand for housing in the region.

The financing package includes the purchase of land property located in Jefferson County, Louisville, Kentucky and the development of a state-of-the-art multifamily complex, designed to provide a modern living experience for residents. The 105-unit property will offer a mix of apartment sizes, complemented by a range of sought-after amenities, including energy-efficient features, green spaces, and easy access to transportation, schools, and local amenities.

This new development in Jefferson County, Louisville, represents a key investment in the local housing market, as the area continues to experience growth and increased demand for rental properties. With its strategic location and contemporary design, the property is poised to become a prime living destination for residents seeking convenience, quality, and affordability.

"We are thrilled to close this deal and move forward with such an impactful project in Louisville," said Jackson, VP of T-Max Lending LLC. "The 9.5% interest rate and four-and-a-half-year loan term reflect our ability to provide flexible, competitive financing solutions for valuable real estate projects. This multifamily development will meet the rising demand for high-quality rental housing in Jefferson County and is a testament to our commitment to supporting projects that benefit both investors and the community."

The financing package was arranged in collaboration with several key financial partners and will be overseen by T-Max Lending LLC through the construction and lease-up phases. The development is expected to be completed by 2026, with significant interest anticipated from prospective renters due to its prime location and high-quality amenities.

T-Max Lending LLC is a premier real estate investment and lending firm specializing in land acquisition, construction financing, and the development of residential and commercial properties. The firm is committed to delivering sustainable, high-quality projects that contribute to community development and generate long-term value for investors.

