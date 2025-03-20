Hisense's Newest TV Sound System Combines Wireless Freedom with Immersive Sound

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics, is redefining home audio with the introduction of the AX5140Q Sound System. Designed for audiophones who demand immersive, high-performance sound when watching TV the AX5140Q delivers a truly immersive, next-level audio experience with 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos, True Wireless Rear Surround, and Hi-Concerto Technology.

New TV audio system delivers immersive 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos® sound with

True Wireless Rear Surround and Hi-Concerto Technology for a more cinematic experience

Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics, is redefining home audio with the introduction of the AX5140Q Sound System. Designed for audiophones who demand immersive, high-performance sound when watching TV the AX5140Q delivers a truly immersive, next-level audio experience with 5.1.4-channel Dolby Atmos, True Wireless Rear Surround, and Hi-Concerto Technology.

Surround Sound Elevated

With a total of 13 speakers, including up-firing drivers and a 6.5-inch subwoofer, the AX5140Q delivers precise, multidimensional soundscapes to enhance any viewing experience. Whether it's the deep rumble of a motorcycle, crystal-clear dialogue, or the immersive sound effects of an explosion, the system brings movies, music, and gaming to life. With a new intelligent feature that enables the system to analyze the acoustics of a room and optimize sound output, the AX5140Q delivers the perfect balance of depth, clarity, and power in any space.

Seamless Integration with Hisense TVs

The AX5140Q features Hi-Concerto Technology for perfectly synchronized sound performance when paired with Hisense TVs. Instead of disabling the TV's speakers, Hi-Concerto works in harmony with the TV speakers to create a broader, more immersive soundstage, enhancing depth, spatial audio effects, and dialogue clarity to ensure a richer and more dynamic audio experience that fills the room.

True Wireless Rear Surround for Flexible Setup

The AX5140Q features True Wireless Rear Surround speakers, allowing for greater placement flexibility and a clean, clutter-free setup compared to a wired system. Coupled with Pure Surround Tech, the system delivers a fully immersive, cinematic experience without limitations.

Powerful Performance, Effortless Control

The AX5140Q delivers thunderous bass, crisp highs, and immersive surround sound. With support for HDMI In, 4K 60Hz passthrough, Bluetooth 5.3, and EzPlay compatibility, the system is designed to connect seamlessly across multiple devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Hisense AX5140Q Sound System will be available starting this summer for $399 at preferred Hisense retailers, as well as through Hisense Shop.

For more information on all of Hisense’s 2025 products, visit the Hisense USA website and newsroom. Also follow Hisense USA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and X.

About Hisense USA

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, soundbars, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and air conditioners. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing reliable, award-winning products. According to Omdia, Hisense has ranked No. 2 globally in total TV shipments from 2022 to 2024, and No. 1 in 100-inch+ TVs segment from 2023 to 2024, a testament to the company’s commitment to superior product quality and the best user-centric experience.

Hisense's Newest TV Sound System

