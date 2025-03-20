Submit Release
Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Micron HBM revenue crosses $1 billion milestone in fiscal Q2
Strong execution and robust AI demand drives record data center DRAM revenue

BOISE, Idaho, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended February 27, 2025.

Fiscal Q2 2025 highlights

  • Revenue of $8.05 billion versus $8.71 billion for the prior quarter and $5.82 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $1.58 billion, or $1.41 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.78 billion, or $1.56 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $3.94 billion versus $3.24 billion for the prior quarter and $1.22 billion for the same period last year

 

“Micron delivered fiscal Q2 EPS above guidance and data center revenue tripled from a year ago,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “We are extending our technology leadership with the launch of our 1-gamma DRAM node. We expect record quarterly revenue in fiscal Q3, with DRAM and NAND demand growth in both data center and consumer-oriented markets, and we are on track for record revenue and significantly improved profitability in fiscal 2025.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
 GAAP(1)   Non-GAAP(2)
FQ2-25 FQ1-25 FQ2-24   FQ2-25 FQ1-25 FQ2-24
Revenue $ 8,053   $ 8,709   $ 5,824     $ 8,053   $ 8,709   $ 5,824  
Gross margin   2,963     3,348     1,079       3,053     3,441     1,163  
percent of revenue   36.8 %   38.4 %   18.5 %     37.9 %   39.5 %   20.0 %
Operating expenses   1,190     1,174     888       1,046     1,047     959  
Operating income   1,773     2,174     191       2,007     2,394     204  
percent of revenue   22.0 %   25.0 %   3.3 %     24.9 %   27.5 %   3.5 %
Net income   1,583     1,870     793       1,783     2,037     476  
Diluted earnings per share   1.41     1.67     0.71       1.56     1.79     0.42  


For the second quarter of 2025, investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $3.09 billion and adjusted free cash flow(2) was $857 million. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.60 billion. On March 20, 2025, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the third quarter of 2025:

FQ3-25 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook
Revenue $8.80 billion ± $200 million $8.80 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin 35.5% ± 1.0% 36.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses $1.27 billion ± $15 million $1.13 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share $1.37 ± $0.10 $1.57 ± $0.10


Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its third quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, manufacturing, and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our technologies, demand for our products, our industry and our financial and operating results, including our guidance for the third quarter of 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and our upcoming Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
  2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr. Six months ended
  February 27,
2025 		November 28,
2024 		February 29,
2024 		February 27,
2025 		February 29,
2024
Revenue $ 8,053   $ 8,709   $ 5,824   $ 16,762   $ 10,550  
Cost of goods sold   5,090     5,361     4,745     10,451     9,506  
Gross margin   2,963     3,348     1,079     6,311     1,044  
           
Research and development   898     888     832     1,786     1,677  
Selling, general, and administrative   285     288     280     573     543  
Other operating (income) expense, net   7     (2 )   (224 )   5     (239 )
Operating income (loss)   1,773     2,174     191     3,947     (937 )
           
Interest income   108     107     130     215     262  
Interest expense   (112 )   (118 )   (144 )   (230 )   (276 )
Other non-operating income (expense), net   (11 )   (11 )   (7 )   (22 )   (34 )
    1,758     2,152     170     3,910     (985 )
           
Income tax (provision) benefit   (177 )   (283 )   622     (460 )   549  
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees   2     1     1     3     (5 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,583   $ 1,870   $ 793   $ 3,453   $ (441 )
           
Earnings (loss) per share          
Basic $ 1.42   $ 1.68   $ 0.72   $ 3.10   $ (0.40 )
Diluted   1.41     1.67     0.71     3.08     (0.40 )
           
Number of shares used in per share calculations          
Basic   1,115     1,111     1,104     1,113     1,102  
Diluted   1,123     1,122     1,114     1,123     1,102  


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
As of February 27,
2025 		November 28,
2024 		August 29,
2024
Assets      
Cash and equivalents $ 7,552   $ 6,693   $ 7,041  
Short-term investments   663     895     1,065  
Receivables   6,504     7,423     6,615  
Inventories   9,007     8,705     8,875  
Other current assets   963     777     776  
Total current assets   24,689     24,493     24,372  
Long-term marketable investments   1,375     1,156     1,046  
Property, plant, and equipment   42,528     41,476     39,749  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   637     622     645  
Intangible assets   423     419     416  
Deferred tax assets   552     474     520  
Goodwill   1,150     1,150     1,150  
Other noncurrent assets   1,699     1,671     1,518  
Total assets $ 73,053   $ 71,461   $ 69,416  
       
Liabilities and equity      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,176   $ 7,126   $ 7,299  
Current debt   504     533     431  
Other current liabilities   1,197     1,356     1,518  
Total current liabilities   7,877     9,015     9,248  
Long-term debt   13,851     13,252     12,966  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   599     588     610  
Noncurrent unearned government incentives   836     570     550  
Other noncurrent liabilities   1,257     1,239     911  
Total liabilities   24,420     24,664     24,285  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock   126     126     125  
Additional capital   12,711     12,317     12,115  
Retained earnings   43,839     42,427     40,877  
Treasury stock   (7,852 )   (7,852 )   (7,852 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (191 )   (221 )   (134 )
Total equity   48,633     46,797     45,131  
Total liabilities and equity $ 73,053   $ 71,461   $ 69,416  


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
Six months ended February 27,
2025 		February 29,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities    
Net income (loss) $ 3,453   $ (441 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets   4,109     3,839  
Stock-based compensation   469     401  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:    
Receivables   338     (1,759 )
Inventories   (132 )   (57 )
Other current assets   (204 )   (799 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (714 )   573  
Other current liabilities   (321 )   706  
Other   188     157  
Net cash provided by operating activities   7,186     2,620  
     
Cash flows from investing activities    
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (7,261 )   (3,180 )
Purchases of available-for-sale securities   (816 )   (465 )
Proceeds from government incentives   1,028     234  
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities   874     726  
Other   (125 )   (24 )
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities   (6,300 )   (2,709 )
     
Cash flows from financing activities    
Repayments of debt   (2,626 )   (1,101 )
Payments of dividends to shareholders   (261 )   (256 )
Payments on equipment purchase contracts       (82 )
Proceeds from issuance of debt   2,682     999  
Other   (121 )   (18 )
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities   (326 )   (458 )
     
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (49 )   (8 )
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   511     (555 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   7,052     8,656  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,563   $ 8,101  


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
  2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr.
  February 27,
2025 		November 28,
2024 		February 29,
2024
GAAP gross margin $ 2,963   $ 3,348   $ 1,079  
Stock-based compensation   89     90     80  
Other   1     3     4  
Non-GAAP gross margin $ 3,053   $ 3,441   $ 1,163  
       
GAAP operating expenses $ 1,190   $ 1,174   $ 888  
Stock-based compensation   (144 )   (127 )   (129 )
Patent cross-license agreement gain           200  
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,046   $ 1,047   $ 959  
       
GAAP operating income $ 1,773   $ 2,174   $ 191  
Stock-based compensation   233     217     209  
Patent cross-license agreement gain           (200 )
Other   1     3     4  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,007   $ 2,394   $ 204  
       
GAAP net income $ 1,583   $ 1,870   $ 793  
Stock-based compensation   233     217     209  
Patent cross-license agreement gain           (200 )
Other   4         2  
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments   (37 )   (50 )   (328 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 1,783   $ 2,037   $ 476  
       
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,123     1,122     1,114  
Adjustment for stock-based compensation   20     16     20  
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted   1,143     1,138     1,134  
       
GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.41   $ 1.67   $ 0.71  
Effects of the above adjustments   0.15     0.12     (0.29 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.56   $ 1.79   $ 0.42  


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
 
  2nd Qtr. 1st Qtr. 2nd Qtr.
  February 27,
2025 		November 28,
2024 		February 29,
2024
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,942   $ 3,244   $ 1,219  
       
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment   (4,055 )   (3,206 )   (1,384 )
Payments on equipment purchase contracts           (26 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment   7     9     13  
Proceeds from government incentives   963     65     149  
Investments in capital expenditures, net   (3,085 )   (3,132 )   (1,248 )
Adjusted free cash flow $ 857   $ 112   $ (29 )


The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Restructure and asset impairments; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provision relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ3-25 GAAP Outlook     Adjustments   Non-GAAP Outlook  
Revenue $8.80 billion ± $200 million             $8.80 billion ± $200 million  
Gross margin 35.5% ± 1.0%       1.0 % A   36.5% ± 1.0%  
Operating expenses $1.27 billion ± $15 million     $144 million   B   $1.13 billion ± $15 million  
Diluted earnings per share(1) $1.37 ± $0.10       $0.20   A, B, C   $1.57 ± $0.10  


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
A Stock-based compensation – cost of goods sold   $ 106  
B Stock-based compensation – research and development     89  
B Stock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative     55  
C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments     (29 )
      $ 221  


(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.13 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.


The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.


Contacts:

Satya Kumar
Investor Relations
satyakumar@micron.com
(408) 450-6199

Mark Plungy
Media Relations
mplungy@micron.com
(408) 203-2910

